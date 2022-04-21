Kris Jenner is facing backlash for the way she spoke to a driver in episode two of The Kardashians.

The second episode of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s new Hulu reality series, which premiered on 14 April, featured the family preparing for Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming engagement to Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker.

During one scene, mom-ager Kris Jenner is in a car with her daughter, Khloe Kardashian, when Travis Barker calls asking for permission to propose to Kourtney. The 66-year-old matriarch asked the driver for total privacy before accepting Barker’s phone call.

“Sir, can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes? I just want to do something real quick. Thank you,” she told the driver off-camera.

From this request, Khloe understands that her mother means business, and listed the very few reasons she would ask a driver to leave the car.

“When my mom wants the driver out of the car and to have a private conversation, there’s normally only a handful of things that play through my head,” the Good American founder said. “Did somebody f*** up? Somebody’s pregnant. There’s a crisis.”

Jenner checked to make sure the driver, who is now outside of the car, had his driver’s seat window rolled up, but realisesd that the trunk is still open.

Louder, she said, “Close the trunk!”

Kardashian corrected her mother for yelling, saying “You’re yelling at a f***ing guy,” but Jenner called for him again to close the trunk.

“Excuse me, sir,” Kardashian rolled down her window and said to the driver in a softer tone. “Would you mind closing the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much.”

“It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it,” she reminded Jenner.

Viewers of the show immediately sounded off on social media, with fans calling Jenner out for the way she spoke to the driver.

“Just watched the new episode of #TheKardashians — Kris Jenner yelling at the car driver to close the trunk, very rudely...her privilege just jumped out,” tweeted one fan. “That behavior is so yucky, to talk to someone like they’re beneath you...so cringe!”

“Kris Jenner yelling at the driver in the new Kardashian’s show p***ed me off so much, talk to that man with respect! She acting like she’s a queen and he is a peasant, disgusting and shame on you @KrisJenner,” another person wrote. “At least Khloe treated him right like a respectful person.”

“The way you spoke to the driver is disgusting, engagement news or not you don’t need to speak to people like that especially when they are working for you helping you,” explained one Twitter user.

“Omg the way @KrisJenner spoke to the driver when she was telling Khloe about the proposal. DOES SHE HAVE NO MANNERS?! What the actual. My 2.5 month old has more manners than she does!” shared someone else.

Kris Jenner has not yet responded to the criticism, apart from retweeting a fan who wrote, “Note to self never cross @KrisJenner #TheKardashians ‘close the trunk’”.

Throughout episode two of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian showed a behind-the-scenes look at the preparation for her Saturday Night Live hosting gig, which included a monologue writing session with comedian Amy Schumer. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian opened up about her social media anxiety, and how she feels “safer at home” rather than confronting internet trolls.

The Independent has reached out to Kris Jenner for comment.