Fans are requesting Kris Jenner’s help in mending the rumoured feud between Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift amid reports the Grammy winner shaded her in a new song.

On 19 April, Swift, 34, released her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, in which one of the 31 songs seemingly called out the Skims founder for a past transgression. The song, “thanK you aIMee,” includes the lyric, “Everyone knows that my mother is a saintly woman. But she used to say she wished that you were dead.”

With listeners speculating the track was meant to be a “revenge” song against Kim, the mother of four has lost about 100,000 followers on Instagram, according to Us Weekly. Now, the fans enthralled in the drama are asking the Kardashian “momager” to tap in and spin the backlash positively.

“Me just waiting for Kris to spin this Taylor beef into a new Skims collection or something. Y’all wait,” one Instagram user commented on Kris’s page.

Another begged: “Kris, you need to help Kim. Why you being quiet? Work that magic on this TayTay drama, girl.”

“You Swifties think that Taylor won? She just solidified Kim as a legend by dedicating a whole song to her. *Awaits Kris Jenner making merch out of this or including it in Kardashian’s new season*,” someone else hypothesised.

The reported turmoil began in 2009 at the MTV VMAs. Before the Skkn founder was romantically involved with Kanye West, he called out Swift of being undeserving of the MTV VMA award she had just won, arguing Beyoncé should’ve been the recipient.

In 2016, with West and Swift’s relationship already on the rocks, the rapper released a song that mentioned the “Anti-hero” singer. “Me and Taylor still might have sex. I made that b**** famous,” he stated in his hit “Famous”. That same year, Swift publicly scrutinised West for the mention, claiming she didn’t approve the line about her. Kim then defended her husband of two years by using phone call logs between him and Swift and posting a bunch of “snakes” for National Snake Day. Swift went on to say Kim “edited” the phone call and illegally recorded it.

Three years later, Swift opened up about how the online bullying by Kim impacted her. Speaking to Elle, she referenced the social media drama by saying she was “bullied”.

“In my experience, I’ve come to see that bullies want to be feared and taken seriously,” Swift told the outlet after the release of her Reputation album, known as her “revenge” work. “A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet. The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life.”

“It would be nice if we could get an apology from people who bully us, but maybe all I’ll ever get is the satisfaction of knowing I could survive it, and thrive in spite of it,” she continued.

Neither Kim nor Swift have spoken out since the singer launched her new song.