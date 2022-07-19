Kris Jenner launches ‘personal branding’ MasterClass series

Kris Jenner is sharing her business insights and marketing acumen as part of a new MasterClass series.

The self-proclaimed “momager” and guiding force of the Kardashian-Jenner empire is the latest person to share her pearls of wisdom on the online platform that sees high-profile celebrities offering advice and guidance on their idea of success.

The 66-year-old’s class is named “On the Power of Personal Branding” and covers creating and building a personal brand, harnessing the power of social media, identifying your target audience and monetising your product.

Jenner, who has overseen the Kardashian brand evolve from a reality TV show into a multi-billion dollar empire, says her secret to success has been simple.

“Figure out who you are, what your story is and what you want to be known for,” she says.

“How do you want the world to see you? What are your core values? And what is the legacy you want to leave behind? It’s really a journey of self-discovery.”

Other nuggets of wisdom include the importance of being “real and true to yourself”.

She says: “Don’t make up this drama-filled lifestyle to be popular on social media. Be creative and make amazing, fruitful content that has a lot of what you want to say and figure out ways to resonate with the people that follow you.”

In addition to doling out advice to budding entrepreneurs and social media stars, the MasterClass will also offer fans “an inside look into the launch of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, plus brands in the Kardashian-Jenner stable, such as Kylie Cosmetics, SKIMS, and even Jenner’s household products line, Safely.

The last lesson in her MasterClass is titled “You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” after one of the matriarch’s legendary quotes, and includes motivational and encouraging words from the businesswoman.

“As a mom and a businesswoman, staying true to my core values is my fundamental secret to success,” Jenner says, in a press release.

“Very rarely are we taught to promote ourselves and be our own biggest advocate but in my class, I will teach members how my family and I have built our businesses by staying true to our authentic selves so that they can be their own best advocate and successfully launch their own entrepreneurial path.”

“From multiple billion-dollar brands to more than 48 million followers, Kris is no doubt the mother of self-invention,” adds David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass. “We’ve had a front-row seat to her family’s life on TV.

“Now, in her class, she’ll uncover the secrets to her and her family’s success, teaching MasterClass members how to build their own brand and pursue their passions, all while staying true to themselves.”

The news comes weeks after the senior Jenner sent fans wild after posting a TikTok video where she teased the possibility of running for US president in 2024.

The official-looking video, which attracted over 13 million likes, quickly cut to footage of her shimmying in a green turquoise dress with the caption, “U just got Krissed”, indicating that her intention to run for public office was simply a joke.