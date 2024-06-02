Kris Jenner reveals Nicole Brown Simpson’s final words to her before she died

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kris Jenner has divulged details about her final conversation with Nicole Brown Simpson before her untimely death.

The 68-year-old reality TV star opened up about her last words with the late ex-wife of OJ Simpson in a new Lifetime documentary, titled The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson. In a clip from the upcoming two-part documentary obtained by TMZ, Jenner shared that she and Nicole were focused on helping their friend, Faye Resnick, amid her struggle with substance abuse.

Resnick admitted in the teaser that she had relapsed two days before Nicole’s death, and the then-35-year-old had checked her into a rehabilitation facility. “She loved me,” Resnick said about Nicole. “She wanted me to be healthy.”

Meanwhile, Jenner and Nicole were coordinating visits to look after Resnick in treatment. “Nicole said: ‘Okay, we are going to go visit Faye and make sure that somebody’s there for her every day,’” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recalled.

“So she made a schedule for us,” Jenner continued. “I remember it was Nicole’s day and Nicole and I spoke and she goes: ‘No, Faye’s having a good day. I’m leaving. Your day is tomorrow.’

“That was the last day I spoke to her,” she added.

Kris Jenner reveals her final words to Nicole Brown Simpson before her 1994 death ( Getty Images )

Nicole Brown Simpson was brutally stabbed alongside her friend Ron Goldman outside of her Brentwood, California home on June 12, 1994. Her ex-husband and former NFL player was charged with the murders, but he was acquitted by a jury in what became known as the “trial of the century”.

In 1996, OJ was deemed liable for the deaths in a civil case brought by the two victims’ families and was ordered to pay $33.5m in punitive and compensatory damages. He was later convicted for the armed robbery and kidnapping of two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas in 2008, and was released from prison in 2017 after serving nine years. He died from prostate cancer in April at the age of 76.

Jenner has previously disclosed details about her close friendship with Nicole. The entrepreneur’s ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr, served as one of six defense attorneys representing OJ during the 1995 trial for Nicole’s murder. Their four children - Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Robert Kardashian Jr - all referred to OJ and his former wife as “Uncle OJ” and “Auntie Nicole”.

Speaking to People in 2016, Kris described the former couple as her “family”.

“They were two of the best friends I ever had in my entire life. They were my family. OJ was like my big brother,” she admitted, ahead of the release of FX’s American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson. “So I not only mourned the loss of Nicole, but I mourned the loss of OJ and that relationship.”

However, Robert’s decision to defend OJ divided his family. During the trial, Jenner famously sat on the prosecution side of the courtroom in support of Nicole.

The Kardashians star has gone on to say that she believed Nicole’s death could’ve been prevented, and that she feels guilty about not seeing the signs of “abuse” between the former couple. “We felt like we really failed her as a friend,” Jenner said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. “You know, you go through this and you discover things about somebody, and it was horrible.”

Speculation that Kris and OJ had an affair while she was married to Robert have followed the mother of six for several years. On the anniversary of Nicole’s death in 2019, a news outlet had published a piece claiming Kris and OJ had been romantically involved. During an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that year, Kris became emotional about the speculation.

“After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing,” she said to Khloe at the time. “It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it’s only so much that one human being can take.” She then admitted to “taking legal action” against the publication for publishing the misinformation.

Kris ultimately paid homage to her friend by giving her second youngest daughter, Kendall Jenner, the moniker “Nicole” as her middle name.

The first part of The Life and Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson premieres on Lifetime on June 1, followed by part two on June 2.