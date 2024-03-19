Kris Jenner’s sister Karen Houghton dies at 65

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kris Jenner’s younger sister, Karen Houghton, has died at the age of 65.

The 65-year-old’s death was reported to San Diego County officials on 18 March, according to TMZ. As of now, her death has been attributed to natural causes.

Jenner, 68, took to Instagram on 19 March with a poignant post in honour of her only sibling. The business mogul shared a carousel of throwback photos of her and Houghton as young adults, as well as heartwarming images of Houghton with Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and Jenner’s late husband, Robert Kardashian.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly. My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time,” Jenner’s caption started.

“Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter,” she wrote.

Jenner continued: “She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Houghton resided in San Marcos, California, working as a part-time nurse and author. She and Jenner grew up in San Diego, living with their mother, Mary Jo Campbell, after her divorce from their father, Robert Houghton.

Though Houghton and Jenner were only three years apart, their relationship was rocky. After Jenner’s rise to fame, Houghton noticed a shift in her sister’s attitude. Over the years, she vocalised her opinion about her older sister and her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner.

Despite their past turmoil, the siblings seemed to be on the mend after a 2019 family photo surfaced, featuring the two of them with MJ, Natalie, and Kylie Jenner during the holidays.