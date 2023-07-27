Kristen Bell candidly reveals family was ‘stranded’ in airport as a result of ‘nine hour delays’
Bell shared photos of her husband Dax Shepard lying with their daughter on the floor of airport
Kristen Bell has shared candid insight into the situation her family found themselves in after they were “stranded” in the airport due to “nine hours of delays”.
On Wednesday, the Frozen star, 43, revealed in a series of Instagram Stories that she, her husband Dax Shepard, and their two children, Delta, eight, and Lincoln, nine, were “stranded” at Boston Logan International Airport.
However, according to Bell, the family relied on a number of activities and games to pass the time, with the photos showing the family playing Uno on the airport floor.
Bell then shared a photo of Shepard and a friend, who were both lying on a blanket playing Spades, while another photo showed The Good Place star brushing her teeth in the airport. “We made quite a home here,” the actor joked in the caption of her photo.
In another post, Bell recorded the setup the family had created for themselves on the floor of the Boston airport, which included various blankets laid out.
“There were no hotels available within 50 miles…” Bell wrote on a video of Shepard lying on the floor and watching a show on a tablet with one of the couple’s daughters.
However, Bell then revealed that her family was “kicked out” of the airport, despite “wanting” to stay the night.
“And we wanted to stay but we were kicked out…” Bell continued, showing the group packing up their things, before showing Shepard looking tired as they exited the airport. “And had to find a place to stay right AFTER dad had taken his sleep aids.”
According to Bell’s Instagram Story, the family eventually sought shelter in the “friend of a friend’s” attic.
“Thankfully, we found friends of our friends who offered us their attic and accepted us at 1am!!!” Bell captioned a photo of the family’s final destination.
The accommodation worked out in the family’s favour, according to Bell, who shared a photo of the group taking a walk the next morning.
