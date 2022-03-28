Kristen Stewart is being praised after arriving at the 94th annual Academy Awards in an unexpected fashion choice: shorts.

The Spencer star, whose performance is nominated for Best Actress, walked the red carpet wearing head-to-toe Chanel - a cropped tuxedo jacket, black shorts, and an opened white sheer blouse paired with black heels. Stewart was joined on the red carpet Sunday evening by her screenwriter fiancée - Dylan Meyer - who wore a brown suit with a white undershirt.

The 31-year-old actor was praised for her decision to swap out a traditional Oscars gown for rocker-chic shorts, with fans taking to social media to share their reactions to Stewart’s red carpet look.

“Kristen Stewart also breaking some #Oscar red carpet rules,” tweeted New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman. “No mermaid dresses! No princess frocks! It’s about time.”

“Just saw Kristen Stewart’s outfit and fully rooting for her to win because we NEED that onstage acceptance shot,” said film critic Guy Lodge.

Someone else said: “Kristen stewart just being herself and I’m so proud of her.”

Writer Shannon O’Connor said: “I just…I love awards season. Especially Kristen Stewart awards season. I’ll have more to say when I pick my jaw off the floor.”

Los Angeles Times entertainment writer Amy Kaufman even shared a behind-the-scenes look after Stewart finished walking the red carpet. “Kristen Stewart immediately changed out of heels and into flats the second she got off the red carpet,” she wrote. “Amen, girl.”

While most of the reactions consisted of praise for the Twilight star’s break from tradition, not everyone was impressed by the outfit, with some critics claiming shorts were too casual for a formal event like the Academy Awards. “That outfit belongs on the MTV red carpet” tweeted one person, while another said Stewart looked like she was “dressed for the beach”. Fans were quick to call out the double standard, considering Timothée Chalamet showed up to Sunday’s event shirtless.

“No way people are saying Kristen Stewart’s outfit isn’t professional enough for the Oscars when Timothée Chalamet is SHIRTLESS??? Y’all better sit down,” tweeted one person.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Stewart’s stylist Tara Swennen said the decision to wear black shorts was to create a look that fully represented the actor. “For us, it was more about creating a look that was authentically hers, as this was her big, special day,” Swennen said. “She has been wearing lots of gowns, but today was her day to do whatever she wanted.”

One Twitter user agreed that Stewart’s red carpet look was authentic and iconic. “I’d like to think how we choose to dress up is how we represent ourselves and the whole look is totally so her,” they wrote. “I’m so proud of her so confident and loud and proud”.

