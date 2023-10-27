Kristen Stewart shares wedding plans with fiancée Dylan Meyer and Guy Fieri

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kristen Stewart has given an update on plans for her nuptials with fiancée Dylan Meyer, and her potential officiant Guy Fieri.

During her 26 October appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the Twilight lead asked why she’s been considering the Food Network regular as her officiant. And it’s not necessarily because he has a way with words.

“Oh, we have a lot of, like, similar fashion sense and hair,” Stewart, 33, jokingly said, before adding: “Also, I think he just seems like a really nice dude, and he marries a lot of queer people.”

In 2021, the same year Stewart announced her engagement to the screenwriter, the Underwater lead hinted at her interest in having Fieri direct their ceremony.

Speaking to Howard Stern on his eponymous podcast, she remarked: “We’re either going to have, like, no one - we’re just going to do it ourselves and just, like, not have somebody officiate to sort of, like, have another party involved in, like, our moment - but we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings.”

“And so the idea of that man - that sweet, sweet spiky-headed man - coming to our wedding and officiating, it just makes me laugh so much,“ she continued.

After hearing Fieri, 55, had experience under his belt, the Spencer actor was sold. “They reached out and they were like: ‘You know, we are down for this,’” Stewart noted of the Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives host’s team. “And I was like: ‘Me too, but also, like, I’m bad at planning stuff. So, I’ll hit you up soon.’”

But while having Fieri up at the altar with her and Meyer, 36, would be special, Stewart admitted she’s considering going in a more intimate direction with only herself and her wife-to-be standing up there.

“I think we’re probably just going to marry each other,” the Chanel muse confessed to Cohen. “And then call Guy and say: ‘You were here in spirit, babe.’”

According to the actress, she and Meyer have not yet picked a date for their nuptials.

Although the pair’s initial introduction took place in 2013 while on the set of a movie, their romance did not spark until years later. Following a run-in at a mutual friend’s birthday party in 2019, Stewart and Meyer started hanging out together, before being photographed holding hands on nights out.

For their official debut as a couple, Meyer took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of them kissing in a photobooth with the caption: “Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police.”

“The first time I told her I love her it was really late and we were in some sh***y bar, and her friends were there or whatever and they walked out, and I was just like: ‘Oh, man, I’m so f***ing in love with you.’ Like, done,” Stewart said on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019. “It wasn’t like ‘a thing,’ and it also was so obvious.”