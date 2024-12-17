Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Kristin Cavallari has recounted the terrifying time she found an intruder in her room on vacation.

During the December 17 episode of her podcast Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari, the 37-year-old mother of three explained that the incident took place in the Bahamas four years ago. She’d travelled to the tropical location with her husband at the time, Jay Cutler, and their three kids — Camden, 12, Jaxon 10, and Saylor, nine.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, they were forced to extend their trip and stay put at their resort for one month.

“We were in, what we thought, was a really safe, gated resort,” she said, before noting that they switched from a condominium to a house for the last week they were at the resort.

The Laguna Beach alum remembered her Uncommon James jewelry was all laid out on a counter in the closet. According to Cavallari, she had requested maintenance’s assistance to fix the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit in the house that day.

“That night I had Cam in the bed with me. Cam and I were sleeping,” the Very Cavallari star recalled. “And I woke up to a man crawling on my bedroom floor.

open image in gallery Kristin Cavallari explained she and her family were forced to stay in the Bahamas for a month due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions ( YouTube )

“I was so out of it because obviously I had just woken up, and I go, ‘What the f*** are you doing?’” she explained. “And this man stands up, runs out the door and, you guys, he had a ski mask on, full black arms, black pants, and the full thing. And I went, ‘Oh f***.’”

However, Cavallari didn’t raise her voice because she was cautious of her then eight-year-old sleeping next to her. “You think in those moments that that’s what you’d do, but your instincts just kick in,” she said.

After the masked man exited her room, Cavallari rushed to wake Cutler, not realizing how frightened she was until she talked to him.

“I started shaking, and I was able to process what just happened. But until that point, I was not scared. I was really calm,” she remembered.

open image in gallery Cavallari and Jay Cutler split in 2020 after seven years of marriage ( Getty Images )

Cavallari explained that she has still never told her children about what happened that night because she felt that telling them would only instill unnecessary fear.

“I will not tell them, probably, until they’re adults because I just think some things kids do not need to know. And scary stuff like that, I will take that one,” she said.

“Long story short, he took all of the cash that we had in a backpack. We ended up getting it back. We found out who it was. It was the HVAC guy.”

Cavallari and Cutler, 41, were married for seven years before they filed for divorce in late 2020.

Three months after the former Chicago Bears quarterback proposed, the couple called off their engagement. They ultimately tied the knot in 2013, one year after they welcomed their eldest son Cam.