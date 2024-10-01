Kristin Cavallari reveals why she broke up with Mark Estes

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Kristin Cavallari has revealed why she ended her relationship with TikTok star Mark Estes.

In an episode of her podcast, Let’s Be Honest, which aired on October 1, the 37-year-old fashion designer officially spoke out about her split from Estes, 24. She initially confirmed the relationship, which began back in February, ended during a recent appearance at Alex Cooper’s Unwell show in Austin, Texas.

During her newest podcast episode, Cavallari explained that while it was “hard” to end things with Estes, she knew it was the right thing to do since she didn’t see the relationship going the distance. She also said that there wasn’t a specific thing that led to the breakup.

“It’s not because of love lost or something bad happened. No one cheated. No one was mean. No one did anything,” she explained. “Those breakups are always the hardest I think, because it’s almost easier if the guy does something that makes you hate him.”

The former Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County star continued to emphasize that she and Estes had a wonderful relationship.

open image in gallery Kristin Cavallari confirmed the split with Mark Estes on her podcast ‘Let’s Be Honest’ ( kristincavallari/Instagram )

“Mark has been nothing but so sweet and so supportive. He’s always been there. He’s been the best boyfriend I’ve ever had,” she said. “I just know long-term he needs to experience life.”

She continued to share that leading up to the breakup, she started to feel the age difference between her and her ex, given the different experiences they’ve had. “I look back to when I was 24 and how much life has happened for me in between. Those are crucial years,” Cavallari added. “This is when you find yourself. He needs to be able to do that.”

The TV personality acknowledged that while she’s “always been aware” of the age difference with Estes, she still calls their romance “the best relationship of [her] life.” After noting that their romance was “very healthy and mature,” she began to tear up and gush about her ex’s kindness.

“He’s such a good guy, and that’s what makes things hard,” she explained. “But he will make someone so, so happy one day. And he will have a beautiful family of his own, which he should do.”

Cavallari is the mother of two children – Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8 – who she shares with her former husband of seven years, Jay Cutler.

In the podcast episode, she tearfully acknowledged that Estes will learn from both the relationship they had and the decision she made to split up.

“I actually think one day he will thank me. And that’s just hindsight, you don’t have at 24. At age 24, it’s so hard to think about the future,” she said. “You have a little more life experience to realize, this is not the end of the world. He’s going to be OK, I’m going to be OK.”

She concluded by explaining that it was “important to note” that she “doesn’t regret anything” she did throughout the relationship, including introducing him to her children.

“It was such a good, happy relationship, and I think with every relationship, you learn and you grow. I will forever look back at Mark and I with such fond memories and pure happiness,” she said, before sharing that she was “optimistic” that she and Estes would “remain friends”.

Cavallari’s split comes months after she opened up about how happy she was in her relationship, despite her and Estes’ 13-year age difference.

“This is the first time in my life I truly have not given a s*** what anybody thinks. I think if people are upset about it, that has nothing to do with me. You don’t know me,’ she told Bustle in July. “My life doesn’t affect you in the slightest. If that’s triggering for someone, they need to take a look in the mirror and figure out why.”

She noted that while she was aware of how the age gap raised eyebrows, she still believed that Estes was quite mature.

“I understand what it looks like from the outside world of, like, yeah, I’m dating a 24-year-old, but no one in my life has been like, ‘This is weird’. Everyone’s like, ‘I get it. It makes sense,’” she added. “Emotionally, he’s able to step up to the plate, and he’s shown up for me more than anyone else I’ve ever dated.”

During her episode of Let’s Be Honest, Cavallari made it clear that she’s not looking for a relationship right now. “I have no interest in getting back into the dating world right now. Also, I don’t know how much time I have for dating,” she said.

Later in the episode, she also confessed that if Estes was in a different place in his life, they would still be together.

“If Mark were 45 and had two of his own older kids, he would be perfect. I mean that,” she added. “He is such a good guy, but to me, it just means I’m one step closer to ultimately finding the one.”