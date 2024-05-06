CoppaFeel! founder Kristin Hallenga dies aged 38

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The breast cancer awareness charity Coppafeel!, has announced that its founder Kristina Hallenga, has died aged 38.

Hallenga was diagnosed with incurable stage four breast cancer in 2009, aged 23, after being turned away from her doctor for more than a year.

She founded CoppaFeel! that same year with her twin sister Maren, with the mission of teaching millions of people about how to check for the signs of the disease.

The campaigner was struck by the lack of information available to educate young people about breast cancer, and was intent on raising awareness about how the disease doesn’t just affect women over 50.

The Coppafeel! campaign expanded nationwide, with representatives of the charity visiting schools and universities to speak candidly and openly about how to check your chest.

Hallenga fought successfully for cancer education to be included in the school curriculum and wrote a best-selling book, Glittering a Turd.

CoppaFeel! said in a statement on Instagram: “We share the sad news that our founder, boob chief, colleague, friend and queen of glittering turds, Kris, has died.”

“Kris was the biggest promoter of being ‘alive to do those things’. She approached life in a wildly creative, fun and fearless way.

Hallenga devoted her life to raising awareness of the signs of breast cancer ( Getty )

“She showed us that it is possible to live life to the full with cancer.

CoppaFeel! added: “Kris’s ambition was for no one else to find themselves in her position.

“So CoppaFeel! was born, to ensure breast cancers are diagnosed early and accurately.

"Kris’s life mission was that CoppaFeel! would no longer need to exist, with late diagnosis of breast cancer eradicated in her lifetime.

The campaign group said it is committed to continuing Hallenga’s legacy.

Kris Hallenga and Kristina Rihanoff attend a photocall to launch a Breast Cancer Awareness sports bra in 2012 ( Getty )

“She hasn’t lost a battle, she wasn’t in a fight and she certainly wouldn’t want you to see her death as tragic.

“She was simply living. She was 38 and died with fulfilment and a heart full of love.

“But above all else honour her memory by checking your chest… it could just save your life.”

Early on in its existence, Coppafeel! launched a text reminder service to subscribers to prompt them to check their breasts regularly. It then formed a team of “Boobettes”, who worked for the charity and would visit schools and universities to raise awareness and deliver workshops.

In 2013, CoppaFeel!’s “Rethink Cancer” campaign was launched to try to get cancer onto the school curriculum. The campaign is projected onto the Houses of Parliament. By 2020, the Department of Education announced the inclusion of cancer education into the curriculum.

CoppaFeel!’s “Trust Your Touch” campaign aired the first ever nipple on British TV in 2017, which encouraged people to get familiar with their chests.

Most recently, the charity launched a range of tools for young people to make it easier to check for signs of breast cancer, like its online self-checkout function.