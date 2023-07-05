Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky celebrate the Fourth of July together

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have shared photos and videos of their family celebrating Independence Day together, after they denied tabloid reports that their marriage was ending.

On Tuesday (4 July), Umansky shared a series of pictures and videos on Instagram celebrating the Fourth of July holiday at a parade and air show with his family.

“Happy Independence Day,” the 53-year-old captioned his post. “Hope everyone is having a great day.”

This outing comes after the couple addressed speculation that they were splitting up after 27 years of marriage.

Earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars said the rumours of their divorce were “untrue”, after a source claimed they “have been separated for a while now” in a report by People.

In a statement posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, Richards wrote: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” she continued. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously.

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” Richards added, as she asked the fans to allow her and her family to work through their issues privately.

“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” the statement said.

The socialite’s statement came after a source told People on Monday (3 July) that “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

This isn’t the first time the couple has been hit with divorce speculation this year.

Earlier this year, Richards and Umansky faced divorce rumours after Richards was photographed without her wedding ring.

At the time, Umansky denied the speculation.

In an appearance on the podcast Two T’s in a Pod, the real estate broker said: “We’re not getting divorced. I mean, it’s so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline.”