Former Duke University basketball star Kyle Singler has drawn concern from fans and other NBA players after posting a series of cryptic videos on Instagram on Tuesday (November 12).

Singler, 36, helped lead Duke to a national title in 2010 and was named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

“I have been mistreated and abused, neglected, made into a mental example,” Singler said, appearing shirtless in his video from a bare room. “And I fear for my life every day. And people in my community make me look out as if I’m going to be someone that’s going to be a problem and make things difficult for people when I’m only trying to be helpful.

“I feel like I have a certain way about myself and strength and purpose that does not get valued or get treated properly.”

The video cut off abruptly after about 90 seconds. It was shared more than 1,200 times in the 12 hours after it was posted.

Several NBA players responded. Miami Heat star Kevin Love wrote, “I love you Kyle. Hit me whenever. Please.” Isaiah Thomas said: “Here for you bro! Always and forever.” Andre Drummond added, “You aren’t alone brother! I’m here for you.”

Many of those who responded included Duke men’s basketball and the NBA in their comments, hoping to get their attention.

Singler later posted another video on Tuesday afternoon. He appeared to be less agitated, while repeating grievances from the first post.

Singler was the 33rd overall pick in the 2011 draft and started his career overseas before playing in the NBA. He played three seasons for the Detroit Pistons, who drafted him, and was on the All-Rookie second team in 2013. He played parts of four seasons for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He retired in 2019 after a stint in Europe.

Duke Basketball, the Thunder and the National Basketball Players Association did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

