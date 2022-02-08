A woman has revealed someone snatched her weights from her while working out at the gym, and her viewers are coming to her defence.

In a TikTok video posted on February 7, @fitbykylen, Kylen Suttner, is shown sitting down and lifting weights at the gym. However, as she puts her dumbbells down, a hand off-camera emerges and grabs one of them.

“Oh, sorry, I was using that,” Suttner told a fellow gym member.

In response, the person off-camera said: “I’ve been waiting for these for a really long time. You’ve had them forever.”

Sutten tried to explain that she was almost done using the dumbbells, as she only had “a couple more” exercises that she wanted to do. The woman said that Suttner “had them long enough” and still walked away with the weights.

“I am officially over public gyms,” the text over the video reads.

This clip has over 2.6m views, so far, with many users in the comments noting how frustrated Suttner was by the woman who took her weights.

“How does she get to decide how long u can use them for,” one user wrote, while another said: “How did you not lose it.”

“Bruh I’ve never been to a gym where somebody had the audacity,” one comment reads.

Many other viewers expressed that if they were in Suttner’s place, they would have handled this situation in a different way.

“No way,” a viewer wrote. “I would not be as calm as you.”

“HAHAHAHA I WOULDA CAUSED THE BIGGEST SCENE,” another TikTok user commented.

Other TikTok users emphasised that they’ve had experiences at the gym similar to Suttner’s.

“A guy literally tried taking it out of my hand mid-set,” one viewer said. “[Because] he “couldn’t” use the silver ones. My bf & his bro pressed him. Then he left scared.”

“This actually happened to me once by a bigger dude,” another TikTok user said.”He took my dumbbells, immediately started curling. I decided to stand my ground and argue.”

Speaking to The Independent, Suttner acknowledged how surprised she was when this woman took her weights.

“I think she should’ve found another pair of dumbbells because there were plenty!” Sutton explained. “It’s crazy how many people commented saying something similar happened to them. It was very awkward, and I wish I would’ve stood up for myself, but I was in shock!”