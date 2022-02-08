Fans think Kris Jenner has revealed the name of Kylie Jenner’s baby

Fans of Kylie Jenner think that the beauty mogul’s mother, Kris Jenner, may have inadvertently revealed the name of her newborn baby.

Jenner, 24, shared the news of her second child’s arrival on Instagram on Sunday when she posted a black and white photograph of her daughter, Stormi, clutching a baby’s hand.

Writing in the caption, Jenner announced that she had given birth to a baby boy on 2 February, one day after Stormi’s fourth birthday.

Messages of congratulations quickly poured in from fans, family members and celebrity friends.

But eagle-eyed fans believe there may be added meaning behind Kris’ comment, who wrote: “Angel Pie”.

The comment has been liked more than 80,000 times, with many theorising that the baby’s name might be Angel.

One person named Angel commented: “That’s so funny, that’s what my mom always called me. I’ve never heard anyone else use it.”

“My son’s name is Angel and I always call him Angel pie or Angel cake,” another said.

Others pointed out that the comment section is full of other references to angels from Jenner’s friends and family.

Kim Kardashian, Jenner’s half-sister, commented with an angel emoji and a blue heart.

One of Jenner’s closest friends, Anastasia Karanikolaou, also wrote: “Angel baby”.

Meanwhile, one of Jenner’s makeup artists, Ariel Tejada, commented: “Can’t wait to meet the little angel”.

Jenner first announced she was expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a video posted to her Instagram last year.

The short clip opened with a positive pregnancy test before showing the pair at an ultrasound appointment, and later sharing the news with friends and family.

In the video, Stormi is seen giving Kris an envelope of photographs from the ultrasound. “This is one of the happiest days of my life,” Kris exclaims.

Jenner and Scott first began dating in April 2017 and welcomed Stormi in February 2018.

The couple later separated in October 2019, with Jenner confirming the news on Twitter. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote at the time.

Neither Jenner or Scott announced that they had rekindled their relationship ahead of their second pregnancy.