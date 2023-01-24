Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans have questioned Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat for their recent interaction at Paris Fashion Week.

Over the weekend, the pair posed separately in looks by French fashion house Schiaparelli at the brand’s Haute Couture fashion show.

Jenner wore a black gown that featured a lifelike bust of a lion’s head on her torso while Doja was adorned with 30,000 red Swarovski crystals that covered her head, face, neck, shoulders, arms and decolletage. The look, which was called “Doja’s Inferno,” also saw the singer in a red silk bustier and skirt covered in lacquered wooden beads.

As documented in a recent video posted by a fan on Twitter, the two women had a brief interaction at the event where they briefly posed for the camera, before offering one another slight smiles and nods. They both said “good to see you” to one another and then walked in opposite directions.

The video cut to another clip of the pair in the audience at the fashion show, where a woman sat in between them. The women could be seen taking a selfie with just Jenner and then a selfie with just Doja.

The text over the video poked fun at the trio, reading: “POV: You’re sitting in between Kylie and Doja Cat at Schiaparelli’s show.”

On Twitter, many fans have now reposted the video and joked about the celebrities’ short conversation with each other.

“You can feel that awkward tension,” one person wrote, while another claimed: “When it is, in fact, not good to see each other.”

“Bumping into ex mutuals @ the function,” a third person joked.

Other fans made jokes about why the celebrities exchanged so few words in the video, one of which claimed: “The energy of this…Kylie is mad because she thought her little lion moment was gonna be the center of attention.”

Many expressed their amusement over the woman who sat between Doja and Jenner in the audience.

“The way Doja ignored her while she was busy talking s*** with Kylie Kenner is kinda the best moment,” one said.

“This video is so funny. Doja Cat completely red and covered in glitter. The f***ing elevator music. Kylie Jenner has a giant lion head on her lap for some fucking reason,” another added.

Following the fashion show, Jenner also made headlines for her lion head dress, with critics accusing Schiaparelli of launching a collection that promotes “trophy hunting”.

On her private Instagram Story, Carrie Johnson, the wife of former Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson, condemned the collection and shared a photo of model Irina Shayk wearing the dress. In the caption, she wrote: “Grim! Real or fake, this just promotes trophy hunting. Yuck!”

Amid the critcism, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) defended Jenner and all of the models who wore the dresses with animal heads on them. PETA’s President, Ingrid Newkirk, praised the fashion house and called its outfits “fabulously innovative”.

“Kylie, Naomi [Campbell] and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human egotism,” she told Page Six Style.