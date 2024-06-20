Kylie Jenner breaks down in tears over ‘old’ comments from trolls

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Kylie Jenner broke down in tears over comments about her appearance in a new episode of the reality show The Kardashians.

The media personality and beauty entrepreneur, 26, has faced public scrutiny about her facial features throughout the years, with notable commentary beginning in her late teens when she began getting lip filler.

Jenner attended Paris Fashion Week in January, where she was photographed while wearing minimal makeup. The images were widely circulated and commented upon online, with some dermatologists and cosmetic surgery experts making video content specifically discussing her face.

In Wednesday’s edition (19 June) of the programme, the mother-of-two confided in her sister Kendall Jenner, 28, about how comments from internet trolls have impacted her.

“I’ve never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me,” she told her sister Kendall Jenner through tears.

“It’s OK, it would affect anyone,” Kendall sympathised.

Kylie continued: “And then I’ll see some comments, and some people will be like, ‘This is really mean,’ and defend me. ‘Why are we talking about her looks? It’s 2024.’

“And then I’ll see other comments like: ‘Because she did it to herself – she f***ed up her face, she had so much surgery.’”

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner at Paris Fashion Week 2024 ( Getty Images )

“Even if I did get ‘so much surgery’ and all these things, I still don’t think it’s OK to talk about someone’s looks,” she continued.

“People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13 – before I even got lip filler, people were talking about my looks.”

She admitted that she found the discussions “so hurtful”, before recounting some examples of comments she sees. “‘I look old’, I see it under every post.”

Comforting her sister, Kendall chimed in with: “I’m not even just saying this: you’ve never looked younger, and you’ve never looked better.”

open image in gallery Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster at Paris Fashion Week 2024 ( Getty Images )

Earlier in the series, Kylie revealed the status of her relationship with her former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Their friendship suffered significantly after Woods was photographed sitting on Tristan Thompson’s lap in 2019, despite Thompson being in a relationship with Kylie’s older sister Khloe Kardashian at the time.

Speaking to Khloe during an episode, Kylie said: “I saw Jordyn again in Paris. It was fun. I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. Now it’s like, we talk once a month.”

For Jenner, the media attention around them added unnecessary strain on their relationship.

“I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over,” she added. “Like, when we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was the story for the day or two days, whatever – and now it’s over. People know that we’re cool and no one’s talking about it any more.”