Kylie Jenner has honored her late hairstylist and longtime friend Jesus Guerrero after he died suddenly at the age of 34 last week.

Guerrero — whose list of clients also included Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Jessica Alba, Demi Moore, and Jennifer Lopez — was confirmed dead on Saturday in a GoFundMe page started by his sister Gris Guerrero.

His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“Jesus was more than my friend - he was a light in my life, a source of laughter, comfort, love, and unwavering support,” the 27-year-old reality star wrote in a February 25 Instagram post. “I don’t know how I would have made it through the last almost decade without him by my side. He had a way of making even the heaviest days feel lighter.

“Thank you, Jesus, for always being there for me, for lifting me up, for being my friend. The pain of losing you is just unbearable and I don’t know how to move forward without you but I know great grief is born only of great love,” she continued.

“And I loved you so much. You were the best person, with a talent that was unmatched. a true artist. You inspired so many, and you always will.

“Your words, your laughter, your kindness, your beautiful spirit will live in my heart forever. I’ll cherish all our moments together. every laugh and hug. I wish I could hug you again. I laid in your bed the way you used to lay in mine, talking for hours.

“I would give anything for one more deep talk. I’m going to miss you so much more than any words can say. 222 my angel,” she finished.

Guerrero’s cause of death has not yet been revealed ( Instagram/@jesushair )

Jenner shared a carousel of photos with Guerrero behind the scenes at photoshoots, at dinners, and celebrating each other’s birthdays. She also included a few images of the two of them with her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, whom she’s also worked with for years.

Citing sources, People reports that Jenner will be paying for Guerrero’s funeral to help support his family.

“Jesus’ death hit her hard. She is shocked and very upset,” one insider reportedly told the outlet. “Still, she’s doing everything she can to be supportive and aid his family, including financially.

“As upset as she feels, she knows it’s so much worse for his family. She doesn’t want them to stress about money,” the source continued. “She’s taking care of expenses, including those associated with his funeral.”

Jenner’s tribute comes four days after Guerrero’s sister broke the tragic news about his death.

In the GoFundMe page announcement, which has already raised $96,000, Guerrero’s sister wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven. He is a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.

“Born and raised in Houston, TX to immigrant parents, Jesus learned how to work hard and dreamt of taking his skills to the top.”