Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have been photographed hanging out together, four years after their friendship exploded over a scandal.

The 25-year-old socialites were reportedly spotted hanging out with a group of friends in a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles on Saturday night (15 July).

Photos of the duo were published byThe Daily Mail on Sunday (16 July).

The former best friends had a falling out when Woods was allegedly spotted kissing Tristan Thompson at a house party, while he was dating Jenner’s elder sister Khloe Kardashian in 2019.

Soon after the revelation, Woods made an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show and denied sleeping with the NBA basketball player but admitted that he kissed her at a house party in February 2019.

At the time, Khloe issued a statement about the situation on Twitter, writing: “This has been an awful week and I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I).

“I’m a rollercoaster of emotions and have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me and humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

Referring to Woods, Khloe added: “What’s been harder and more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love and treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

(Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Khloe, 34, added: “I have to move on with my life and count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

Soon after the scandal unfolded, Jenner and all the other Kardashian sisters reportedly unfollowed Woods on all social media platforms.

Jenner and Woods initially became friends in 2012, and the two were almost living together in the Kylie Cosmetic founder’s house.

They also collaborated on the makeup line, Kylie x Jordyn in 2018. Woods previously modelled for Khloe’s clothing line Good American.

After the scandal, Woods told Cosmopolitan that she received a torrent of abuse online following her alleged affair with Thompson.

“The internet feels so entitled to have opinions about everything, but a lot of it is bulls***,” Woods said.

“These are real people, with real lives. People are so detached that they don’t feel empathy, they don’t feel bad, they don’t realise that the one message that you sent laughing at someone could be the message that pushes that person off the ledge.”

Woods added: “When I would look at my name and see all of the things that people were saying, it became like a tumour. It became cancerous to me.”

The model also told the publication that she “didn’t know how to feel” after her kiss with Thompson.

“I went through a phase of thinking, ‘I’m going to isolate myself’ because I don’t know how I feel. I don’t know what the right thing to do is.”

The reality TV star went on to explain that she “never” would have wished for the situation to happen with Thompson, “but s*** happens”.