Kylie Jenner pokes fun at Kendall Jenner cutting onions on Thanksgiving

Kylie Jenner showed off her sharp sense of humour on Thanksgiving, but her joke may have cut too deep for her sister Kendall Jenner.

The 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram Story on 23 November to poke fun at Kendall while she was cooking. Kylie filmed herself creeping up behind Kendall slicing an onion, focusing her camera on Kendall as she carefully chopped the vegetables on a cutting board.

“Kylie! F*** you,” the supermodel screamed, noticing her younger sister sneaking around her. “You’re doing a good job!” Kylie replied, giggling. Over the video on Instagram, Kylie wrote a hand-heart emoji next to a cucumber emoji.

The mother of two’s Instagram Story was in reference to a popular meme that came from Kendall’s viral cooking moment on The Kardashians. Last year, the 818 Tequila founder went viral after a specific scene from the reality show showed her attempting to make a snack for herself. Kendall was seen chatting with her mother, Kris Jenner, in the kitchen as she folded one hand over another to hold the cucumber and slice it with a knife. Her mother expressed concern for her daughter’s knife skills and suggested she ask one of their chefs to help her.

“I’m making it myself,” Kendall proclaimed in the episode. “Just gotta chop up some cucumber, it’s pretty easy.”

“You go, girl,” Kris sweetly replied, before Kendall added: “I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me. I’m not professional whatsoever.”

Kylie Jenner films sister Kendall cutting an onion on Thanksgiving (Kylie Jenner on Instagram)

The 28-year-old model’s viral kitchen moment launched a flurry of commentary online, with internet critics teasing her for her odd cutting method.

“Kendall Jenner cutting cucumber still gives me the heebe jeebies,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another viewer added: “She’s also had housekeepers, chefs most of her life so she doesn’t know nuances in cleaning and cooking. Kendall Jenner couldn’t cut a cucumber!”

“Remember how y’all were making fun of Kendall Jenner for cutting a cucumber like that ???? Yeah I do it just like her,” one fan proclaimed, while another agreed: “Just cut a cucumber using Kendall Jenner’s method and I think we may have been to quick to judge.”

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal Magazine for their Summer Digital issue in June, Kendall referenced her notable technique that resulted in an internet frenzy.

“Let me just say I successfully cut ‘The Cucumber,’” she remarked. “So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber and I did it tastefully. I didn’t hurt anybody. So I can cut cucumbers.”