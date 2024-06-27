Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Kylie Jenner angered her sisters after she stopped her family’s private plane from taking off.

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner and four of her daughters – Kylie, Kendal Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian – were making their way to their private jet for a family trip to Aspen, Colorado. Before the flight took off, Kylie expressed how much she was looking forward to the little getaway.

“I’ve been wanting to go to Aspen this year,” she said. “I try to snowboard at least once a year, and I’m just feeling blessed to be around family.”

Unfortunately, the group’s flight was ultimately delayed by more than 48 minutes because of unsafe weather conditions in Rifle, Colorado. The captain then told the five women that he could get into Grand Junction Regional Airport, which was a three hour drive away from Aspen.

However, Kylie made it clear that she wasn’t keen on doing that drive in the snow. “I don’t think that’s safe,” she said. “I don’t like to drive in the snow… last time I was in Aspen there were three crashes, just around the streets. My assistant crashed, my security crashed.”

During a confessional interview, Kris noted that her youngest’s daughter’s “anxiety was kicking in” before the flight took off, which the manager said she “totally understood.”

Kylie then stood her ground about the situation, as she said on the plane: “I’m here. I’m ready, I’m not going to Grand Junction.”

More than 20 minutes later, the captain said that he believed his “best bet” was to fly to Grand Junction, and then see what the weather conditions were there, before the family decided when they’d drive to Aspen. However, Kylie still wasn’t sure that she’d be safe on the trip.

“I’m really good with flying, I am now,” she said during a confessional interview. “I wasn’t in the past few years ago, I’ve gotten much better. But I am having a lot of anxiety.”

After Kylie confessed to her family on the plane that she’d been having “a really bad feeling” over the last few days about the trip, both Kendall and Khloe questioned her. “That’s worse that you put it out there,” the 818 Tequila founder explained. “Kylie the fact that you even put that out in the universe is one of the weirdest things.”

Khloe agreed, adding: “That’s a terrible thing to say.” When Kylie asked what she was supposed to say, Kendall told her she should have just kept her feelings to herself. “You’re not supposed to speak it into existence,” Kendall responded.

The Kylie Swim founder acknowledged that amid her anxiety, she was worried about her family, including her and her ex Travis Scott’s two children, Stormi, six, and Aire, two.

“I’m just not comfortable right now, I’m thinking about my kids,” she said. “I’m maybe dramatic, but I feel like something isn’t safe.”

As her voice started to break, she once again confessed on the plane that “she’s had a really bad feeling,” before adding: “I think I’m going to get off.” Although Kris tried to reassure her, Kylie still didn’t want to go, so Khloe told her sister to say something to the flight attendant, since the plane was already moving.

Since Kris knew that Kylie was “serious” about wanting to get off, she told the flight attendant to stop the plane, even though it was already in the process of taxiing to take off. Kendall then explained why she wasn’t more sympathetic of her younger sister’s behavior.

“I’ve known Kylie since the day she was born, and I’m not discrediting her panic,” she explained. “I don’t know why she does this. But it’s also a pattern for her. She’s done this many, many, many times. I think she thinks that she can just get away with whatever.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

After Kylie got off the plane and went into her car, Kris still called her, encouraging her daughter to return. However the rest of the group was still upset at Kylie, with Kim claiming her sibling’s behavior is “always like this.” Kendall agreed and criticized her sister.

“The fact that she always gets out of s*** is very f***ing annoying,” Kendall added.

Kris still went on to defend her youngest daughter. “I know the other girls are frustrated, but it’s one of my babies,” she said during a confessional interview. “Of course I understand and I’m not going to get mad at her. I don’t want her to get anxious.”

When Kris was on phone with Kylie on the plane, the 68-year-old gave the device to Kendall, who decided not to take it because she thought she was “the wrong one” to talk to her sister.

Although Kris told Kylie that she wanted her to come back to the plane and join for the trip, Khloe told her mother to “hang up the phone.” The Good American founder added: “She’s not getting on, let’s just move on.”

Kim then quipped that Kylie would “never get [her] luggage back,” before Kendall and Khloe also joked about wearing their younger sister’s clothes on the trip.

“I’m taking your outfits!” Khloe screamed, since Kris was still on the phone with Kylie. “I hope you brought cute s***.”