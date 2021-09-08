After weeks of speculation, Kylie Jenner has finally confirmed that she is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

On Tuesday, the reality-TV star-turned-beauty-mogul shared a video on Instagram that charted her first trimester, showing everything from her positive pregnancy test to her first scan.

The clip also features actual footage from Jenner’s first doctor’s appointment and reveals how Jenner told her mother, Kris Jenner, the news.

Stormi, Jenner and Scott’s three-year-old child together, presented Kris with an envelope that contained images of her soon-to-be grandchild.

Since the video was posted, Jenner has been trending on Twitter, with thousands of fans reacting to the news.

However, rumours have been circulating about Jenner’s pregnancy for some time.

In August, TMZ reported that Kylie was in the “very early stages” of pregnancy, though Jenner did not comment on this at the time.

Page Six’s sources also claimed that the Kardashian-Jenner family was “thrilled at her news” while People reported that Kylie was “a few months along”.

There were also several TikTok videos claiming that Jenner was expecting her second child.

In light of these reports, confirmation of Jenner’s pregnancy came as no surprise to her fans.

“Me pretending to be shocked that Kylie Jenner is pregnant even though a bunch of TikTok videos already confirmed it,” tweeted one person.

“KYLIE JENNER IS PREGNANT???? NO WAY?!? *pretends like I haven’t seen that TikTok that cracked the case*,” added another.

Other fans were simply happy for the couple, who have been dating on and off since 2017.

“I can’t talk right now I’m crying over Kylie Jenner pregnancy,” tweeted one person.

Another wrote: “Kylie Jenner makes me wanna be pregnant too now damm these influencers.”

Jenner’s video has already been viewed more than 55m times, with thousands of people leaving congratulatory comments.

“I can’t handle it,” wrote Kendall, Jenner’s older sister.

Kris added: “Crying all over again. What a special and amazing Blessing and gift God has given you!!!!”