Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s second child, according to numerous reports.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s pregnancy was announced on Friday, with People and E! News reporting that multiple sources have confirmed the news.

As of now, neither Jenner or Scott have publicly addressed the pregnancy, however, the reports come a day after the 24-year-old’s parent Caityln Jenner revealed that she has another grandchild on the way.

The 71-year-old, who is currently on the campaign trail for governor of California, shared the happy news while visiting a toy Store in Quincy, California, according to People.

“18 grandchildren. I keep telling the girls - they’re not too excited about this, but - I wanna go for 30,” the former Olympian said in a live-stream video of her visit to the store. “30 grandchildren. It’s a round number. I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven. Yes, I found that out the other day. So that’s 19, so we only got 10 to go.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and rapper Scott welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Stormi Webster, in February 2018.

The couple later separated in October 2019 after two years of dating, however, according to Jenner, they have remained close as they have continued to co-parent their daughter.

“We have such a great relationship. We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her,” Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar for the March 2020 cover story, adding that she and Scott “stay connected and coordinated”.

In the same interview, the beauty mogul also opened up about the pressure she felt to give her three-year-old daughter a sibling.

“My friends all pressure me about it. They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan,” she said.