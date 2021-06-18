Kylie Jenner found out she was pregnant while working on reality show

Kylie Jenner found out she was pregnant while filming a reality show, a producer has revealed.

The 23-year-old reality star gave birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster, 3, in February 2018, but kept the pregnancy relatively secret from the public.

Executive producer Farnaz Farjam worked on the family’s reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians since it began in 2007. The programme came to an end last week after 20 seasons and 14 years.

Despite being close with the Kardashians, she explained that Kylie managed to keep her pregnancy hidden from her and the other producers on the show.

In an interview with Variety, Farjam revealed: “Here’s the funny thing about Kylie’s pregnancy. She found out she was pregnant while she was filming Life of Kylie.

“We didn’t know. She hid it from the cameras.”

Farjam explained that, occasionally, the Kardashians would give fake information to members of the production team, “just to find out who was leaking”.

When a family member told her Kylie was pregnant but was keeping it a secret, Farjam presumed it was a test.

“One of the family members told me she was pregnant but that she was keeping it a secret - and I thought they were trying to set me up and trying to find out who the leak was,” said the producer.

“I was like, ‘This person is lying to me and just trying to see!’”

Life of Kylie was a spin-off series from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians franchise that focussed on the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. It aired in 2017, but only ran for one season with eight episodes.

Looking back at the footage from the one-off series, Farjam later discovered the exact moment that Kylie and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, found out that she was expecting a baby.

The couple split up in 2019 after dating for two years but are now reportedly back together. Kylie has previously described herself and Scott “like best friends”.