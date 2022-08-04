Kylie Jenner spotted taking another trip on private jet after backlash

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has been spied taking yet another trip on her private jet despite recently receiving criticism for allegedly taking a 12-minute flight to Palm Springs.

Jenner, 24, was spotted arriving at Milan airport in Italy by private jet on 1 August – but just 2 hours later, she was seen hopping back on to the luxury plane to head home.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to TikTok and Instagram to share her plans to stay for just one day in the city. She said she was visiting make up factories to check up on the progress of her new Kylie Cosmetics products.

Images and footage of Jenner obtained by Mail Online appear to show the daughter of Kris Jenner attempting to shield her face while stepping back onto her luxury jet in the Italian city.

It comes just a few weeks after Jenner faced criticism for allegedly taking a private plane ride to Palm Springs, which was the equivalent of a 40 minute car journey from her Hidden Hills home.

Jenner reportedly travelled on her Bombardier Global 7500 jet twice on 13 July and for a third time on 15 July.

The business mogul also faced backlash after bragging about her and Travis Scott’s two private jets amid the record-breaking heatwave overtaking Western Europe and parts of the US.