Kylie Jenner spotted taking another trip on private jet after backlash
The reality star made a 24-hour trip to Milan to check on the progress of her new Kylie Cosmetics products
Kylie Jenner has been spied taking yet another trip on her private jet despite recently receiving criticism for allegedly taking a 12-minute flight to Palm Springs.
Jenner, 24, was spotted arriving at Milan airport in Italy by private jet on 1 August – but just 2 hours later, she was seen hopping back on to the luxury plane to head home.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to TikTok and Instagram to share her plans to stay for just one day in the city. She said she was visiting make up factories to check up on the progress of her new Kylie Cosmetics products.
Images and footage of Jenner obtained by Mail Online appear to show the daughter of Kris Jenner attempting to shield her face while stepping back onto her luxury jet in the Italian city.
It comes just a few weeks after Jenner faced criticism for allegedly taking a private plane ride to Palm Springs, which was the equivalent of a 40 minute car journey from her Hidden Hills home.
Jenner reportedly travelled on her Bombardier Global 7500 jet twice on 13 July and for a third time on 15 July.
The business mogul also faced backlash after bragging about her and Travis Scott’s two private jets amid the record-breaking heatwave overtaking Western Europe and parts of the US.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies