Kris Jenner ‘worried’ about Kylie’s spending amid private jet backlash

Kris Jenner is said to be worried about her youngest daughter’s spending, after Kylie Jenner was criticised for bragging about her $72m (£60) private jet on social media.

The post, which saw Kylie and her partner Travis Scott in front of their “his and hers” private jets, garnered backlash from social media users who called out the pair for being “classless”.

She captioned the post: “You wanna take mine or yours?”

Now, Kris has reportedly had to “step in” to tell Kylie to stop spending “so much”.

A source told The New York Post: “Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mum had to step in and tell her to slow down.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Kris and Kylie for comment.

Kylie, who became a billionaire in 2019, was also criticised this week for taking a 17-minute private jet flight for a 26-mile journey.

Reports showed that the journey would have taken her 39 minutes in a car, but that she travelled 30 minutes by car in the opposite direction to take the flight.

Meanwhile, fans have also speculated that Kylie and Scott may be about to get married, after Kylie posted several videos of herself in a white corset and dress to her TikTok page in the early hours of Thursday morning (21 July).

In one of the videos, which shows Kylie taking a mirror selfie video along with her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, she is the only person wearing white.

“Is she getting married? Why is she the only one in white?” one user speculated.

“It’s giving bride and bridesmaid vibes,” another person added.

In the three videos, Kylie is wearing a halter neck top with a cone bra detail similar to Madonna’s iconic 1990 ​​Jean Paul Gaultier look. The top is worn over a white slip dress.

In the third video, Kylie gives fans a closer look at the top as she sits in the back seat of a car.

“I’m usually the one driving,” she captioned the post.

Jenner has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott since 2017. The pair share two children, daughter Stormi, four, and a son who was born in February this year.