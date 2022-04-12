(Getty Images for The New School)

Kylie Jenner is still ‘in the process’ of legally changing her son’s name from Wolf

The reality star announced in March that her son’s current name ‘didn’t feel like it was him’

Kate Ng
Tuesday 12 April 2022 08:05
Comments

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she has not yet legally changed her two-month-old son’s name, which is currently Wolf.

The Kardashians star previously hinted in an Instagram Story that her and Travis Scott’s newborn son still does not have a name , referring to him as Baby Webster.

On Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul confirmed that the couple are still “in the process” of changing their baby boy’s name.

Jenner, 24, who welcomed her second child on 2 February 2022, announced less than 10 days after the birth his name was “Wolf Webster”.

However, she later told her 320 million Instagram followers in March that her child’s name “isn’t Wolf anymore”, because it “just really didn’t feel like it was him”.

Recommended

Speaking to USA Today after the premiere of the new Kardashians series on Hulu, Jenner said: “We had to quickly sign the birth certificate and then I knew the second I signed the birth certificate that I was probably gonna change his name.

“It just didn’t suit him. We haven’t legally changed his name yet. We’re in the process, so it just wouldn’t feel right to share anything when we don’t have an official name.”

In the meantime, Jenner and Scott’s have been in “baby heaven”.

She said it has been “really exciting” to see her eldest daughter, Stormi Webster, “bond with our new baby”, adding that “it’s really special”.

Stormi was born on 1 February 2018, but Jenner kept the pregnancy relatively secret from the public.

At the time, she had been filming Life of Kylie, her own reality show spinoff from Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Jenner shared much more of her second pregnancy with fans, posting regular updates on social media of her growing belly.

Recommended

She also shared an intimate 10-minute video of the moment her son was born, which showed her laying in a hospital bed with her mother, Kris Jenner, and Scott to support her.

The video, posted on YouTube, was titled “To Our Son”. In a scene that cuts to black, fans hear the doctor announce: “Your son is here!” and the baby’s first cry.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in