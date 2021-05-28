Kylie Jenner denies claims she bullied model in Tyga’s music video

Kylie Jenner has denied claims that she bullied a model who appeared in her ex-boyfriend Tyga’s music video.

Last week, model Victoria Vanna posted a TikTok, in which she alleged that Jenner and her friends mocked her on the set of Tyga’s Ice Cream Man music video, which was released in October 2015.

“So I have a tea time, story time,” Vanna began the video, which has since been viewed more than 2.6m times.

“So this was like years and years ago, so I finally am like, whatever, I’ll tell people.”

Vanna then recalled working on the set of Tyga’s music video, with the model alleging that Jenner, who dated Tyga from 2014 to 2017, and her friends laughed at her and made fun of her while also on set.

“As soon as I walked out she was looking me up and down, whispering and pointing and making fun of how I was dancing,” Vanna claimed. “Like just making fun of me, clearly.”

According to Vanna, the experience left her “full on crying,” with the model recalling how she had gone outside, at which point the Kylie Cosmetics founder and her friends reportedly followed her.

“So I go outside, and Kylie and all of her friends came outside, too. And they went to her Rolls-Royce. I remember it was a white Rolls-Royce in the parking lot. It was almost like they were following me. And they were all in there eating McDonald’s,” Vanna said. “And then I was walking by, and I could just hear them, like, inside, they were literally pointing and laughing at me. And then I walk outside, and they’re literally still talking about me.”

Reflecting on the incident, Vanna said she had been excited to meet Jenner, but that the experience made her “face get hot” and she felt “bullied for no reason”.

The model concluded the video explaining that she decided to share the “funny experience” now because she doesn’t “give a sh*t” and TikTok is a place where “regular people can share their experiences”.

However, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has since denied the allegations in the comments of the Shade Room’s Instagram, where she wrote: “...This never happened.”

The beauty mogul’s comment has since been liked more than 30,000 times, with some of Jenner’s fans expressing their support, while others have accused her of lying about the incident.

While Jenner denied Vanna’s account, the model revealed in her TikTok videos that she is not “mad” at the reality star, nor is she implying that “this is who she still is”.

“This is just what happened to me,” she said. “Just don’t bully people.”

In 2017, Tyga reflected on his relationship with Jenner, telling the hosts of Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club that he still has “love for her, but I'm not in love no more”.

At the time, the rapper acknowledged that their age difference may have played a part in their breakup, adding: “She's younger than me and she's dealing with perception. I'm older so I can deal with perception. But for her, growing up how she grew up, image and perception was everything."

Jenner is not the first celebrity to be called out over her past behaviour on TikTok, as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber have also been accused of rudeness by people on the app.

In July 2020, the model publicly apologised after a waitress accused her of being “not nice” on the occasions they interacted in a viral TikTok.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Jenner for comment.