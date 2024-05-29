Kylie Kelce argues with fan after refusing to take photo

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kylie Kelce was seen standing her ground after she and her husband Jason Kelce denied a fan’s request to take a photo.

According to a video posted on Instagram by Philadelphia podcast, Word to the Wise, during Memorial Day weekend, the couple was walking through what appeared to be the parking lot of Steve & Cookie’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar in Margate City, New Jersey, when a fan had approached the two of them by banging on their truck to ask for a photo. The couple reportedly said no, claiming that it wasn’t a good time.

The fan then began to yell, which seemed to result in Kylie getting involved, as the fan could be heard saying: “You’ll never be allowed in this town again.” A man then stepped between the two of them, as the fan began to get closer and closer to Kylie’s face. In the clip, Kylie could be heard saying: “I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you’re embarrassing yourself,” before the video ended.

Throughout the interaction, Jason could be seen in the background, seemingly ready to jump to Kylie’s defense if needed.

Neither Jason nor Kylie have spoken out regarding the reports or event itself.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Jason and Kylie for comment.

( TikTok/@1jaxblax )

Many people took to the comments of Word to the Wise’s video to applaud Kylie and Jason, both for implementing boundaries with fans and for letting Kylie handle the situation herself.

“Jason standing back with his hands on his hips watching Kylie handle business is amazing,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “The fact that he stood to the side and let her do her thing.”

“Kylie towering over her, who does this girl think she is,” a third commenter questioned.

Despite letting Kylie be the one to handle the fan interaction, Jason came to Kylie’s defense earlier this week after she denounced Harrison Butker’s controversial Benedictine College commencement speech.

After one person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to claim that Kylie should not be speaking ill of being a homemaker when she is one herself, Jason clarified that he thinks of her as his equal.

“Your wife is a homemaker. But you can’t support Butker. And your wife is a homemaker whose home is a mess. Sorry but it is dirty and messy on television. Seems you’re a bit hypocritical. Y’all are going to be left with nothing but Swifties. You just ruined your gig. It’s a shame,” they wrote.

In response, Jason wrote: “Responding to this, because I have seen a number of people say it.

“I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first.

“We both raise our kids, we both work, We both keep our home. It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with three young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks. She also makes a mean sandwich.”

He continued: “If being a homemaker works for some, and that’s what they want, then hell yea, that’s awesome, more power to you. I want to be clear, I’m not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic.”