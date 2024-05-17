Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lady Amelia Windsor has said she is “excited and honoured” to be making her debut at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The 28-year-old granddaughter of the Duke of Kent and King Charles’s second cousin once removed, showed off her plot for the first time ahead of next week’s opening.

“So excited and honoured to be a very small part of the team for Kent Wildflower Seeds’s first garden at the Chelsea Flower Show,” she wrote on Instagram.

As revealed on Instagram, she is showcasing her gardening talents by creating a wildflower pot for the show which runs from the 21st to the 25th of May.

Amelia is not the only member of her family to have a passion for the natural world, so too does her cousin, King Charles, who has confirmed that he will be visiting the Chelsea Flower Show on on Monday alongside Queen Camilla.

The news comes after he was named the patron of The Royal Horticultural Society on Saturday (11 May).

The King is set to meet the President of the Royal Horticultural Society, Keith Weed, before taking a tour of the flowers on display at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

Amelia was given the title of “member of the royal family” by Tatler magazine back in 2016 when she posed for its cover.

Alongside her interest in horticulture, Amelia works as a model and a freelance writer. She previously studied French and Italian at the University of Edinburgh.

While there, the popular student publication The Tab ran a profile on the royal, revealing that alongside her studies, she was modelling for Dolce & Gabanna at the time.

Amelia, who goes by “Mel”, has the royal title of lady because she is the daughter of an earl – namely, George Windsor, the Earl of St Andrews.

She is 43rd in line to the British throne.