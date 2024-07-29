Support truly

Lady Gaga has confirmed she is engaged to her long-term partner Michael Polansky.

The singer shared the news while speaking to French prime minister Gabriel Attal at the Paris Olympics over the weekend.

In a TikTok posted on Sunday (28 July), Attal shared a short clip of the “Poker Face” singer introducing herself and her partner.

While introducing Polansky, she surprised fans by stating: “This is my fiancé.”

“Lady Gaga is engaged y’all,” wrote happy fans in the comments of Attal’s video.

The pop star and A Star is Born actor was in Paris for the Olympics opening ceremony. She performed the song “Mon Truc en Plumes” in tribute to French ballet dancer, actor and singer, Zizi Jeanmaire. Although the ceremony was affected by religious controversy, Gaga’s performance was considered a success.

“She was awesome,” said one fan of the act. “And congratulations on your engagement. You deserve to be so happy.”

Gaga began a relationship with entrepreneur Polansky in February 2020. During an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the star called him the “love of my life”.

open image in gallery Couple have been together for over four years ( Getty Images )

She had previously been engaged to Shameless actor Taylor Kinney in 2015, before the couple called the relationship off a year later.

On X/Twitter, the singer expressed her feelings on performing at the ceremony.

“I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organising committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honour the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and theatre.

“This song was sung by Zizi Jeanmaire, born in Paris a French ballerina, she famously sang Mon Truc en Plumes in 1961.

“The title means ‘My Thing with Feathers’. And this is not the first time we’ve crossed paths. Zizi starred in Cole Porter’s musical Anything Goes which was my first jazz release.

“Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music.

“I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth – Paris.”

She went into detail about the various lengths she went to to ensure the performance stayed true to its French roots, including renting pom poms from the archives of Le Lido, a French cabaret theatre, collaborating with Dior, and studying French choreography.

“I hope you love this performance as much as I do. And to everyone in France, thank you so much for welcoming me to your country to sing in honour of you – it’s a gift I’ll never forget.”