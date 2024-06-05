Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lady Gaga has hit back at fan speculation that she’s expecting her first child.

Rumours began when fans started scrutinising images of the 38-year-old “Poker Face” singer wearing a form-fitting dress to her sister Natali Germanotta’s wedding, with some fans making direct and overfamiliar comments about her appearance.

Gaga has responded to that speculation, captioning a TikTok video on her official account: “Not pregnant – just down bad cryin’ at the gym.”

The “Bad Romance” singer then used that opportunity to encourage her US-based fans to register to vote in the forthcoming Presidential elections, taking place on 4 November.

“Register to vote or check if you’re registered EASILY at www.headcount.org,” she wrote in the caption.

Gaga divided fans last week when she revealed that she performed five shows of her Chromatica Ball tour while testing positive for Covid.

The “Stupid Love” singer will soon release her concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball, documenting her performance of her show at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles in September 2022.

The performance was one of 20 dates for the tour, which took place in countries across Europe, North America and Asia.

At the launch of the film, the singer shared some insight into her commitment to performing on the tour, recalling the “special time” and circumstances that surrounded it.

“I’m so incredibly lucky to be here with all of you. I’m so excited,” Gaga told the crowd, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gaga debunked rumours that speculated over a possible pregnancy ( Getty Images )

The star then revealed that she “did five shows with Covid” as she didn’t want to cancel and disappoint the tens of thousands of supporters who planned to attend.

She reiterated that she took extra precautions to inform her team and give them the option not to perform on the dates she was testing positive.

She explained: “I shared [the news] with everyone on my team. I said, ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day, but I’m going to do the show’ because I just didn’t want to let all the fans down.

“And the way that I saw it also is like the fans were all putting themselves in harm’s way every day coming to the show.”

In response to the singer’s admission, fans shared a range of views on social media, with some shocked at her actions.

“She performed with WHAT and WHERE during WHEN???” an aghast X user wrote.

A different user said: “Ummm why on earth would you reveal that? You’re just giving yourself backlash because you’re putting the health and safety of not only yourself, but THOUSANDS of people at risk…,” while another claimed: “That’s just irresponsible.”

However, others were more understanding of the singer’s decision to perform.

“She was vaccinated around a group of the same 30 people for four months and they all knew when she was sick & consented to performing… CALM DOWN,” one person wrote on X.