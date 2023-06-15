Laid-off employee shares ‘diabolical’ way she got ‘revenge’ on employer

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been praised for the amusing way she sought “revenge” on her employer after she was laid off.

In a viral video posted to TikTok, the former employee – who goes by Marchie – revealed that she was laid off from her job in May. Marchie, who has 543,000 followers on TikTok, explained how she was the only member from her team to get laid off, which she said “really super sucked”.

But, instead of leaving quietly, she came up with a creative way to show her employer that they couldn’t get rid of her that easily.

“To prove that I will never actually leave, I hid these tiny pictures of myself all over the office with different things in the speech bubble,” she said, laughing. In the clip, Marchie showed a close-up photo of herself printed out alongside a speech bubble, which read “Bazinga” inside.

When she zoomed out, the whiteboard in Marchie’s former office was covered with nearly 15 tiny photos of herself, all with different quotes displayed. “And at 3.30 today on Monday, I’ve been informed that this is what they’ve been doing all day,” Marchie said. On the whiteboard, her old co-workers had written in purple marker: “How many pictures of Madison are hidden around the office?”

According to Marchie, there was a catch to her harmless prank. “The best part about it is I numbered all of these photos but I skipped numbers, so they’ll never think they found all of them,” she revealed.

Since it was posted in May, Marchie’s video, which was captioned: “Gone but NEVER forgotten,” has received more than five million views on TikTok. In the comments, viewers couldn’t help but applaud Marchie for the “delightful” yet “chaotic” revenge on her former employer.

“The skipping numbers is absolutely cruel, I approve,” commented one TikTok user.

“This is the most amazingly chaotic thing I’ve ever seen,” another said. “It’s like you’re chaotic good personified.”

“THE SKIPPING NUMBERS IS DIABOLICAL,” shared someone else, while another wrote: “This is the kind of delightful chaos the world needs.”

According to one viewer, the prank was the “best kind of revenge because it doens’t actually hurt anyone but is still hilarious”.

Meanwhile, some people revealed that they have also pulled pranks on their workplaces when they were laid off. “When I left my old job, I left loads of tiny ducks around the office,” one person said. “I told them I placed 200 when I only placed 34, they’re still hunting them down.”

In May, another laid-off employee went viral when she returned her work laptop in a Gucci shopping bag, so that her former co-workers didn’t suspect she was “screwed without the job”.

TikTok user @champagneanddividends received more than one million views when she filmed herself putting her grey MacBook laptop into a green Gucci shopping bag. Over the clip, she wrote: “Sending my work laptop back in a Gucci bag after being made redundant so they don’t know I’m screwed without the job.”

She explained that the Gucci shopping bag came from a prize that her partner had won, but that she’d simply held onto the bag for future use.

“Stay classy friends,” she added over the video, and captioned the post: “Gotta do what you gotta do…onto bigger and better.”

The Independent has contacted Marchie for comment.