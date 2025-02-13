Lainey Wilson engaged to former NFL quarterback after four years of dating

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lainey Wilson is officially engaged to Devlin Hodges.

The country singer posted a photo on her Instagram just before Valentine’s Day on Wednesday showing off her new ring.

“4x4xU forever,” the post’s caption read, referencing the title of her hit 2024 song.

The “Heart Like A Truck” singer was pictured wearing a long red coat, cowboy hat and bell bottom jeans outside George Jones’s $5.95 million manor in Franklin, Tennessee.

PageSix reports that Hodges proposed to Wilson — who is a huge fan of the late “He Stopped Loving Her Today” crooner — at the property.

Wilson first confirmed that she was dating Hodges in 2023 during an episode of The Bobby Bones Show. At the time, she told the radio show host that she and the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback had been together for the last two and a half years.

“He's a good dude. He knows what it's like chasing a dream because he's done that for himself,” she said at the time. “He is good as gold, supports me, would never come in between anything that I'm trying to do.”

“But I guess I'm gonna have to propose to his ass 'cause he ain't proposed to me,” Wilson joked about an engagement at the time. “I think [an engagement] needs to be during a season of our life where we really have the time to, like, enjoy it.”

Wilson also revealed during that episode why Hodges answers to the nickname “Duck,” telling Bones that it came from his college football coach at Samford University in Alabama.

( AFP via Getty Images )

“His college football coach was like, ‘You're one of the best quarterbacks I've ever worked with. And you remind me a lot of one of my favorite quarterbacks I got to work with years ago, and we called him Duck,’” Wilson said. “And so he and the team just kind of started calling him Duck.”

Wilson seemed to predict that the proposal was coming, as she joked last month that this might be the year it would happen.

“No pressure, brother! No pressure,” she said during an interview with Bunnie XO for CMT. “I might have to propose to him. We waiting!”

Bunnie replied: “No, Duck's going to do it. I could feel it.” Wilson then responded, “I like that.”

On Thursday, many people were quick to congratulate the couple on their engagement.

“OKAYYYYYYY massive congratulations Lainey,” Taylor Lautner commented on Instagram.

“He gave a rock to a rolling stone, and the rolling stone let her heart free! Congrats to both!” another comment read.