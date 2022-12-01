Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lake Bell jokes she’s a ‘better parent’ when she’s stoned

‘I become literally a kid’ the actor says

Amber Raiken
New York
Thursday 01 December 2022 22:41
Comments

Related: Lake Bell Shares the ‘Key to Coparenting’ With Ex-Husband Scott Campbell

Lake Bell has poked fun over the fact that she feels like “a better parent” when she is stoned.

The 43-year-old spoke about the importance of normalising cannabis during the premiere party for the Cann x Jane “Cann-Do Holiday” campaign on Wednesday.

During her speech, she joked about marijuana improving her parenting skills and said that she “can’t get through the holidays without” it. Bell has two children, Nova, eight, and . Ozgood, five, whom she shares with ex husband Scott Campbell.

“I am straight up a better parent when I’m just two Canns in. I’m like on their level,” she explained at the event, viaPeople.

The No Escape star went on to joke about how marijuana allows her to feel like a “kid” herself.

“I’m just like: ‘That’s a f***ing crazy dinosaur!’” she continued. “Like, ‘Let’s get on the ground right now and be f***ing crazy dinosaurs. Let’s open some presents. F*** it.’ I become literally a kid.”

Recommended

This isn’t the first time that Bell has spoken candidly about using cannabis around her children. During an interview with MedMen’s Ember magazine in 2018, she explained why she’s opted to have marijuana over a glass of wine.

“Like a glass of wine, there’s something really luxurious. Just the time it takes to get the wine and open the wine and find the glass, pour the wine, chill the wine,” she said. “With a vape, you take a hit and you’re good, you know? Much better for a working parent.”

Bell also confessed that she doesn’t keep her marijuana intake a secret from her two children.

“I don’t really hide it. We wait until they go to bed, in the same way,” she said.

“We have the wine around and we have Beboe around,” she added, referring to her and her now ex-husband’s line of cannabis products. “It’s not mysterious. It’s nothing strange or weird or coveted.”

Recommended

Earlier this year, the It’s Complicated star gushed over her children and discussed how excited she was to be back home after a trip to Europe in August.

“I’m back in my house now with my children and our AC is broken, and I gotta be honest, it’s so cute to have your children snuggled up with you in the bed, like: ‘Mommy can I sleep with you? But I’m like: ‘Yes, but also bring like twelve ice packs,’” Bell told Entertainment Tonight, at the time. “I literally sleep with ice packs right now, so you know, Europe’s great, but home is best.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in