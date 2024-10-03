Lana Del Rey speaks out about shock marriage to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Lana Del Rey has shared an update on married life with her fans following her unexpected wedding to Jeremy Dufrene last month.

The “Born to Die” singer, 39, exchanged vows with her husband, who she had only been publicly dating for one month, in a rustic ceremony in Des Allemands, Louisiana at the same bayou where she and Dufrene met on one of his swamp boat tours in 2019.

Del Rey gave her fans an insight into married life five days on from the shock ceremony and expressed concerns for her and her partner’s safety.

Replying to her followers in her Instagram comments, Del Rey said: “Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won’t stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker.”

She advised the paparazzi: “Stop switching vehicles following the family - and stop following us around remote parts of the country and Photoshopping my wedding ring into a pearl - I know we would feel a lot safer.”

The Brit award winner added of newlywed life: “All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy.”

A tour guide for Arthur’s Airboat Tours in Louisiana, Dufrene is well-known for taking tourists through the state’s local swamps and marshes, giving them a glimpse at the local wildlife. According to the company website, this includes animals ranging from alligators, herons, and egrets to over 300 species of birds.

Before becoming a tour guide, Dufrene reportedly worked at a chemical plant. He is also a father to two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Dufrene’s former partner, Kelli Welsh, spoke to the Daily Mail about her former relationship with the singer’s new husband.

“I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month,” the 45-year-old said.

The two became romantically involved when they were teenagers, but eventually split up. Dufrene and Welsh then found their way back to each other after the tour guide divorced his wife, Gina.

Welsh, who shares a 20-year-old daughter with a man from her previous relationship, went on to praise Dufrene’s personality. “He is a very protective, hardworking, manly man,” she said. “He has always been a giver so to have someone give to him, he deserves it.He is a very solid guy.”

In May this year, the “Summertime Sadness” singer tagged Dufrene in an Instagram post, calling him her “guy” in the caption, leading to some raised eyebrows from fans. The singer and her two siblings were seen posing with Dufrene in the photos, which she captioned, “Family w my guy @jeremy.dufrene @codyjay.”

When details of Del Rey’s relationship with Dufrene first emerged this spring a source told the MailOnline: “Her friends and team did some digging on him over fears he could be using her, but his business is lucrative and he doesn’t need or want Lana’s money.”

They added: “He is a good guy and she is wildly attracted to him. He is a good father and no one who knows him has anything bad to say about him.”