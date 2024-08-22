Back-to-school home office schemes to stimulate productivity

Support truly

With the summer holidays drawing to a close and thoughts turning to back to school or working from home, combining practical needs with organisational pieces – and a few stylish additions – can take your working day to a whole new level.

Moreover, elevating the functionality of your work space with thoughtful pieces that go beyond monitors, keyboards and office chairs can be a game-changer.

“Surround yourself with the right lighting, accessories and soft furnishings, and you’ll be sure to ease back into the grind without too much stress,” says Rachal Hutcheson, national retail manager at Sharps.

“With a bit of careful planning, creating a space that’s organised, productive and aesthetically pleasing is manageable in most homes – whatever the footprint.”

So whether it’s a dedicated office space, work corner or even something under the stairs, here’s how to up your working game…

Get organised

First things first, to get ‘back-to-school’ ready in good time, consider streamlining the transition, making your mornings smoother, says Victoria Fletcher, senior buyer at Garden Trading.

open image in gallery (Garden Trading/PA)

“Make sure to utilise both horizontal and vertical spaces effectively – incorporate modular storage like hanging baskets and hallway benches to keep bags, wellies and PE kits organised.

“This teaches kids everything has its own spot,” highlights Fletcher. “Small baskets can be invaluable for those miscellaneous items that often clutter the home.”

She continues: “Make sure to prepare work areas dedicated for creativity and homework, to avoid it spilling over into family life.”

“Desks with good lighting and ample storage for paperwork help maintain focus and organisation,” adds Fletcher.

Rethink the layout of your furniture

“Our living spaces continue to work ever harder as we settle into a mix of hybrid working and socialising at home,” notes Gisela Lancaster, head of buying at Sofology.

“Conventional delineation of our rooms has changed markedly over the last few years,” underlines Lancaster, “and a considered layout of these multifunctional spaces can really help to get the balance right.”

open image in gallery (Sofology/PA)

Zoning with the placement of a statement sofa to create two distinct areas is easy for most people to try, while internal glazing offers a stylish way to divide any room, suggests Lancaster.

She says allowing as much light into a busy room as possible also helps to maximise space, with layered lighting in darker months further underpinning the different functions of each area – and spotlighting a comforting escape at the end of each day.

Go bespoke and position your desk carefully

As Hutcheson points out: “The past few years have allowed many of us to work in different ways, which in turn has revealed just how varied our preferred work spaces actually are.

“Does having a dedicated home-office area aid more productivity than a well-designed area within a living room? For some, yes, but for others possibly not,” says Hutcheson.

open image in gallery (Sharps/PA)

Whether you’re designing a dedicated home office, bedroom office, or looking to utilise your living space, she says it’s important to consider the effect the position of your desk will have on your productivity.

“Placing your desk by a window and increasing your exposure to natural light can help boost your mood, while helping regulate your body’s circadian rhythm,” underlines Hutcheson, “meaning you’re more awake while working during the day.”

Depending on your budget, bespoke designs also allow you to maximise whatever space you have to work with.

“Think about shelving heights, quick access to cupboards and drawers, chair size and built-in power sources to remove the need for stretching charging cables to their limits,” advises Hutcheson.

Feel more enlightened with considered pieces

When it comes to home office lighting, it’s important to strike the right balance between wellbeing, function, and style, says Mara Rypacek Miller, managing director and founder, Industville.

open image in gallery (Industville/PA)

“Natural light is key for boosting mood and reducing eye strain, so when possible, look to position your desk near a window; ideally facing the natural light so you have the best lighting for video calls.

“Complement this with a mix of layered artificial lighting to create an inviting environment,” suggests Miller.

While ambient lighting is important to establish the desired mood of the room, she says task lighting is essential to ensure visibility.

“Whether it’s a table lamp or overhead pendant, make sure to add extra illumination to areas where you’ll read, write and type, so your vision doesn’t fatigue unnecessarily,” warns Miller.

These fittings are also a great opportunity to illuminate your room in style by choosing something that reflects your personality too, she adds. “Brass, marble and ribbed glass are all popular materials at the moment that will remain timeless over the years.

“To take your home office lighting to a new level, set up a smart lighting system that allows you to adjust colour temperature and brightness for optimal productivity and comfort,” says Miller.

Improve concentration with the right colour

“Rich, jewel-inspired tones inject a glamorous characteristic and create a sophisticated scheme that is great for ‘thought heavy’ areas, such as home offices,” opines Helen Shaw, director of marketing at Benjamin Moore.

open image in gallery (Benjamin Moore/PA)

If you’re lucky enough to have large windows or glass doors, she says these darker moody colours work well against the natural light, which will draw out any lighter undertones.

“Blues and greens are a great choice for anyone who needs to boost their concentration while working or studying from home,” says Shaw. “Both are naturally tranquil shades that act as restorers of balance and harmony.”

Creating a stylish focal point in your home office is also a great way to make the space more enjoyable to be in for your nine-to-five, says Shaw.

“Introducing considered colour pops, such as a pillar-box red wall light, has an instantly smartening effect.”