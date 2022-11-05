The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
Chantal previously worked with Lil Nas X
American Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.
In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.
Aside from her appearance on the Syfy makeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.
“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.
“Her family and friends meant the world to her and gathering with them during the holidays were some of her favorite and most anticipated times.”
Chantal got her start in the makeup industry in 2008, when she moved to Los Angeles, California to attend Cinema MAkeup School. Here, she received her creditation to work as a special effects makeup artist.
“Alaina put her whole self; body, mind and soul into her jobs, no matter the size,” her family said.
“Her artistic ability and visions quickly set her apart from other artists in her field and her portfolio blossomed.
“Laney, as she was known by many, lived her life to the fullest, and accomplished more in her short time on earth, than most do in a full lifetime.”
Fellow makeup artist Gabriella Accarino also shared a tribute to Chantal, describing her as a “beautiful soul”.
“Her art and spirit are unparalleled, making the world a better place. My last memory with her was riding on four wheelers in the woods in Michigan until sunset,” Accarino wrote on Instagram, alongside several photographs of herself and Chantal.
“Laney, you deserved the world and were loved by so many people. You forever changed my life and taught me, unconditional love. You were a gift and I cherish every moment spent with you. I will carry you in my heart forever.”
If you need someone to talk to, you can contact the Samaritans helpline by calling 116 123. The helpline is free and open 24 hours a day every day of the year.
You can also contact Samaritans by emailing jo@samaritans.org. The average response time is 24 hours.
