<p>Larry the Cat has welcomed new recruit Attlee</p>

Larry the Cat has welcomed new recruit Attlee

(UK Government/@CommonsSpeaker/Twitter)

Larry the cat shares thoughts on arrival of parliament cat Attlee

Number 10 resident welcomes new recruit to his team

Saman Javed
Tuesday 21 June 2022 10:06
Comments

Larry, the chief mouser to the cabinet office, has responded after the government announced it has recruited a new cat.

Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, introduced Attlee, a four-month-old brown tabby Maine Coon in a post to Twitter on Monday 20 June.

Sharing a picture of himself holding the new pet, who is named after former Labour prime minister Clement Attlee, Hoyle said he is a “bold little kitten who’s brought much joy to my office and team”.

“He brings a smile to the faces of everyone he comes into contact with on the Parliamentary estate.”

It appears Attlee has also won the approval of No 10’s resident pet, if the unofficial Twitter account for Larry the Cat is any indication.

Recommended

“My team is expanding,” a tweet posted by the account said in response to Hoyle’s announcement.

While the Twitter account has no association with Number 10, the interaction has amused social media users.

“You will have to lick him into shape, Larry. Teach him the tricks of the trade!” one person wrote.

Another said: “Good to see operation furball is making progress. The paws be with you comrades.”

Larry, a white and brown tabby, has lived at Number 10 since February 201 and is the first cat to be receive the official chief mouser title.

He came to then-prime minister David Cameron’s residence from the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home on recommendation for his mousing skills.

According to the government website, he has “made a significant impact” during his service.

Recommended

“Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality,” the website reads.

“His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house. Larry says this is still ‘in tactical planning stage’.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in