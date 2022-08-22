The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
LaTisha Chong: iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32
The iconic Black hairstylist counted Rosalía, Tracee Ellis Ross and fashion designer Telfar Clemens among some of her clients
LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serene Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more among her exclusive clientele, died at the age of 32, Vogue magazine reported.
Chong, who is responsible for the hair styling of the famed tennis star’s cover issue on Vogue’s September issue where she announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport, died on 19 of July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer.
Outside of her iconic work with Williams most recently, Chong was also famed for producing looks for star-studded names such as actress Tracee Ellis Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the Met Gala in 2019 created by the hairstylist – and Spanish musician Rosalía among many more titans of industry.
Chong was born in Trinidad and Tobago before she and her family moved to the US when she was six years old. Prior to becoming a hairstylist, she began a career in the US Air Force before becoming a professional hair stylist, a pathway that was ultimately carved by watching her own mother work in the profession at salons in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn, the New York Times reported.
She is survived by her parents Darlene and Garrick, sisters Afesha and Tenisha, and her 12-year old son, Malachi, Vogue reported.
