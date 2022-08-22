Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serene Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more among her exclusive clientele, died at the age of 32, Vogue magazine reported.

Chong, who is responsible for the hair styling of the famed tennis star’s cover issue on Vogue’s September issue where she announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport, died on 19 of July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer.

Outside of her iconic work with Williams most recently, Chong was also famed for producing looks for star-studded names such as actress Tracee Ellis Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the Met Gala in 2019 created by the hairstylist – and Spanish musician Rosalía among many more titans of industry.

Chong was born in Trinidad and Tobago before she and her family moved to the US when she was six years old. Prior to becoming a hairstylist, she began a career in the US Air Force before becoming a professional hair stylist, a pathway that was ultimately carved by watching her own mother work in the profession at salons in the Flatbush area of Brooklyn, the New York Times reported.

She is survived by her parents Darlene and Garrick, sisters Afesha and Tenisha, and her 12-year old son, Malachi, Vogue reported.