ITV Sports presenter Laura Woods expecting baby with Love Island star

ITV sports pundit Laura Woods has announced that she and Love Island star Adam Collard will be welcoming their first baby.

Woods, 37, and Collard, 28, shared the news with their fans over the weekend on social media.

The sports presenter posted a photo of her pregnancy scan, accompanied by the caption: “Hey, baby”

The couple’s French bulldog can be seen in the background of the photo.

Although Woods has disabled comments for the post, it attracted hundreds of thousands of likes after Collard shared it to his own account, where he has over 1 million followers.

Woods and Collard went public with their romance last year in October. The pair, however, mostly kept their relationship private up until recent months during which they’ve shared photos together and interacted with one another’s social media posts.

Earlier this month, Collard celebrated Woods’ birthday on Instagram, sharing photos of them together.

The reality TV star previously said that he wants to get married and have children. “I’m protective, whether it’s Laura, or my family, my friends. I want to get married. I want to have kids as well. I’ve always thought, what type of person will I be? How can I protect my kids?” he said.

Speaking about what kind of father he will be, he said: “Obviously, I’ve never had a kid, but I don’t think I’ll be plastering it all over [social media]. I want them to have a fair fight and a chance not to be judged straight away.

“As long as my really close circle knows exactly who I am, I don’t care. I think you have to take everything with a pinch of salt.”

The couple met after Collard had seen Woods on TV commentating on a Lionesses match. Woods had been the lead presenter of ITV’s coverage of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

open image in gallery ( Instagram )

“I’d followed her on Instagram because I’d seen a Lionesses game or something like that and then I DMed her because she put, like, a funny meme on her Story,” he said on the Getting Lippy Gossip Show last year.

“The funny part of the story is, for a football fan as well, I actually didn’t know who she was.”

Collard rose to fame as a contestant on season four of Love Island in 2018, during which he earned a reputation as a “player”. His behaviour on the series was also criticised by viewers and led to Women’s Aid, a domestic abuse charity, to issue a warning about spotting signs of abuse.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

The decision to bring Collard back to Love Island for a second outing in 2022 was hugely criticised.

He has previously been romantically linked with fellow Love Island star Zara McDermott and Kate Moss’s younger sister, Lottie.

In addition to her role as a pundit for ITV, Woods has previously worked for Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports. She started her presenting job doing behind-the-scenes interviews on darts coverage for Sky Sports’ YouTube channel.