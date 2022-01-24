TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger pregnant with second child eight weeks after giving birth

Lauren Goodger has announced that she is pregnant with her and Charles Drury’s second child.

The pair welcomed their first child, Larose, in July last year.

The Only Way is Essex star, who is now 16 weeks pregnant, said she fell pregnant with her second child just eight weeks after she gave birth to Larose.

“I hadn’t had a period for quite a few weeks, my nipples were killing me and when I was breastfeeding the pain was unbearable,” Goodger told OK! Magazine. “I thought, ‘I bet you I’m pregnant!’ I did a test and it said positive.”

Goodger added that she and her now ex-partner Drury “weren’t really careful” and while he was “really pleased” about the pregnancy, she was “in two minds”.

“I was like, ‘I’m just getting myself back together – I’m going back to square one. Is this fair?’ You get real mum guilt, like, ‘What about Larose?’,” she added. “She’s still a baby, she still needs me, I won’t be able to be there for her.”

Goodger and Drury announced their split in November last year, just four months after Larose was born.

Drury also admitted he had slept with another woman while he and Goodger were “on a short break”.

The woman, Amy Gilbert, said Drury reached out to her on Instagram and the pair were “messaging for a few days” before she went round to his place.

Goodger told OK! that while she and Drury had rekindled their relationship in November, they are no longer together.

She added that her second child will also be a girl and that having two children under one year of age will “be like having twins”.

“Although it’s probably easier with twins because the girls will be at different stages,” she added. “It’s going to be really tough, but I’m going to do it and I’m going to feel really rewarded after and have some beautiful gifts I’d never regret.”

On being a single mum of two, Goodger said: “I’m a very hands-on mum, it’s all on me, so it doesn’t feel much different. I’m here on my own with my mum and my baby. Charlie’s really hurt me so I don’t know what the future holds. At the minute it’s all up in the air. We need to get a co-parenting schedule together.”