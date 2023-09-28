Lauren Sanchez says there’s ‘nothing better’ than seeing fiancé Jeff Bezos

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauren Sanchez has expressed her gratitude for the quality time she has with her fiancé, Jeff Bezos.

The former news anchor, 53, took to Instagram on 27 September to share a snap of her and her partner on a walk, as she had her hand in his back pocket, and he had his arm over her shoulder. In the caption, Sanchez went on to praise some of the moments that she and Bezos get to spend together.

“Nothing better than when I get to see him for lunch between his meetings,” she wrote.

In the comments, many famous faces and fans went on to applaud the couple, who’ve been together since 2019.

“Cute,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards wrote, along with two red heart emojis.

“These posts about your love bubble are the cutest and so down to earth! You go girl,” another fan wrote, while a third commented: “Just two icons… walking together… casual.”

In May, it was reported that Sanchez and the billionaire, 59, had gotten engaged after five years of dating. He reportedly popped the question while they were in Cannes, France, for the Cannes Film Festival.

The trip was just part of the pair’s vacation in Europe over the summer. In June, the couple first arrived in Italy via helicopter, with Sanchez and Bezos then making their way to Koru, Bezos’ new super yacht which is reportedly worth more than $75m.

As they travelled on the boat through Italy, Bezos also became the world’s most overpaid “Instagram boyfriend,” after he was seen leaning back and taking photos of his fiancée, in an apparent effort to capture her best angles.

In August, they reportedly hosted an engagement party with some famous guests, including Bill Gates and his girlfriend, Paula Hurd. People first reported that the celebration took place aboard the Amazon founder’s yacht on the Amalfi Coast, Italy.

Weeks after their reported engagement party, Sanchez and Bezos pledged $100m towards relief efforts in Maui after a series of devastating wildfires.

“Jeff and I are heartbroken by what’s happening in Maui. We are thinking of all the families that have lost so much and a community that has been left devastated,” the reporter wrote on Instagram in August. “The immediate needs are important, and so is the longer-term rebuilding that will have to happen – even after much of the attention has subsided. Jeff and I are creating a Maui Fund and are dedicating $100 million to help Maui get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves.”

Earlier this year, Sanchez also spoke candidly about the challenges she’s faced while in a high-profile relationship. Speaking to WSJ Magazine, the reporter said that her relationship with Bezos meant that she has had to change the way she shares her secrets.

“It’s hard. I’m a very open person. I talk a lot. I like to tell all my secrets,” she said, before adding: “I have had to learn that I can’t do that.”

She also said that she was focused on maintaining her privacy and keeping some information to herself, which is something she keeps in mind “all the time”.

“I want to tell everyone everything. I want everyone to be my friend!” she said. “I learned how to not give the location of where I’m at. I can’t Instagram things that I normally would before. I have to be more private, a little more controlled, and that’s fine.”