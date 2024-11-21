Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lauren Sanchez has revealed she uses Pinterest to help with planning her wedding to billionaire Jeff Bezos.

During an appearance on the Today show, the 54-year-old Emmy award-winning journalist beamed as she shared details about her upcoming nuptials with the Amazon founder. And she shared that she often relies on Pinterest to help her visualize what she wants for their wedding.

“I have to say, I do have a Pinterest - I’m just like every other bride, so I do have a Pinterest board,” Sánchez said, noting that she’s been weighing different options for her ultimate look down the aisle. “[I’m] thinking about the dress.”

During an interview with Vogue in November 2023, Sanchez shared that the pair were thinking of doing a destination wedding, but there was still a lot of planning to do.

“We’re still thinking about the wedding,” she said. “What it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged for five months!”

Engaged since May 2023, Sánchez and Bezos, 60, have been in a high-profile relationship since going public in January 2019. While their romance is marked by globe-trotting adventures, yacht trips, and their shared passion for climate activism, Sánchez cherishes quieter moments at home with her fiancé.

In August, she gushed to People, “My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we’re going to binge that night.”

However, she did note that sometimes they struggle to agree on what to watch.

“It takes a little bit of time to decide,” she admitted with a laugh. “You can imagine our tastes are a little different. But I love our TV time; we just have the best time.”

Despite the occasional debate, Sánchez said she and Bezos have enjoyed several recent favorites while splitting their time between his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

“We recently saw Baby Reindeer, which of course everyone saw. Fallout was also so good. We just finished Presumed Innocent, which was incredible,” Sánchez shared. “Oh, and we loved Severance.”

Wedding planning isn’t the only major event on Sánchez’s horizon. She’s preparing to lead an all-female expedition into space, a milestone she’s proud to take on. While keeping the identities of her fellow explorers under wraps, Sánchez emphasized the importance of redefining the term explorer, noting that it’s a title often reserved for men.

Sánchez also recently authored her first children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, a whimsical tale about a fly who struggles in school, gets distracted, and ends up on a space adventure.

She reflected on her achievements and upcoming milestones, sharing her excitement about what lies ahead.

“I never thought at 54 - I’m going to be 55 - that I was going to be an author, that I’d be getting married,” she told People. “I mean, life is just beginning.”

“When I was 20, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, life is over at 50.’ Let me tell you, it is not, ladies. It is not over. It is just beginning,” she continued. “It just gets better and better. And I always say, when women are like, ‘Oh, what is it like turning 50?’ It’s just the beginning.”