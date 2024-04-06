Real Housewives star Lauri Peterson’s son dies at 35

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lauri Peterson’s son Joshua Waring has died aged 35.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star confirmed the passing of her son in a poignant tribute on Instagram. She posted a series of photos of Waring from throughout his life.

“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,” she wrote on 5 April. “No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.”

The 63-year-old noted Waring’s struggle with substance abuse and thanked those who had tried to help him.

Peterson wrote: “Thank you to all of the people that have tried to help Josh along the way. I am witness to many Angels on earth. Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life.”

“Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly. Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom.”

Andy Cohen, executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, offered his condolences.

“Lauri I am so sorry. This is heartbreaking. You tried so hard to save him, and by sharing Josh’s story you would up educating people around the world about the tragedy of addiction for those who are touched by it. May Josh’s memory be a blessing to you always. Sending your family all my love,” he commented on the post.

Gretchen Rossi and Jo De La Rosa, Peterson’s former Real Housewives co-stars, also commented on her Instagram post.

Peterson had Joshua with her ex-partner Philip Waring.

Joshua Waring is survived by his parents, his wife Hannah and daughter Kennedy, and two sisters, Ashley and Sophie.

In 2022, Waring pleaded guilty to a drug charge after he was caught in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine. He also spent four years in federal prison for the attempted murder of Daniel Lopez. Waring had shot Lopez outside a sober living facility in 2016, according to People magazine.