From Wendy’s to Krispy Kreme, here are the best Leap Day deals and freebies

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With Leap Day coming once every four years, many businesses are offering deals and freebies on this special day.

On Thursday 29 February 2024, several American chains - including staples like 7-Eleven and Krispy Kreme - are celebrating Leap Day this year with special freebies and deals for customers. Leap Day doesn’t happen every year, so there will be plenty of deals for everyone.

Wendy’s is offering customers an exclusive, limited-time deal, having announced on Monday that fans can get a new menu item Cinnabon Pull-Apart for free during breakfast hours at their local Wendy’s restaurant. No previous purchase is necessary for the exclusive freebie. In a statement, Lindsay Radkoski, US chief marketing officer for The Wendy’s Company, said: “As we celebrate our four-year breakfast anniversary with this new product, we’re offering sweet deals starting on Leap Day – a day that only comes around every four years.”

Wendy’s isn’t the only business offering a sweet treat for Leap Day. With a $10 minimum purchase for those dining at BJ’s, the restaurant is offering their famous Pizookies for $2.29. But that’s not all on the cookie front, all week long Insomniac Cookies is offering customers - also known as “Insomniacs” - the opportunity to receive one free classic cookie with any six or 12-pack purchases.

Popular donut drive-thru Krispy Kreme is offering customers their original glazed dozen with any purchase of a regularly priced dozen. Krispy Kreme is also offering a free original glazed dozen for anyone with a Leap Day birthday. Krispy Kreme says that proof of birthday is required.

“An extra day in the year is an irresistible opportunity for Krispy Kreme to be extra-sweet to our guests,” Krispy Kreme global chief brand officer Dave Skena told USA Today. “So, we’re sweetening Leap Day by the dozens, including for fans whose true birthday comes around only every four years.”

Potential customers also have the opportunity to get free guacamole from Chipotle, or a free piece of fish or chicken from Long John Silver’s, using the promo code LEAP DAY for the latter. Another promo code LEAP 29 can be used at Marco’s Pizza to receive 29 per cent off all menu-price pizzas through 3 March 2024. Meanwhile, 7-Eleven is offering customers any combination of five wings for $2.29 on Leap Day.

If you’re craving another option, Smoothie King customers can receive 29 per cent off purchases of 20-oz smoothies or larger at all locations if they spend $15 or more on Leap Day through the new Smoothie King Healthy Reward app.