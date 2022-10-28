Playing musical instruments aids relaxation, poll claims

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Music is the key to tranquility in difficult times, as Britons turn to their instruments when in need of a pick-me-up, it is claimed.

A poll of 1,000 people who play the guitar, piano or drums found one-quarter experienced a sense of escapism when they played.

Meanwhile, 35 per cent of musicians said playing boosted their mood while 31 per cent felt more relaxed.

Three in 10 instantly felt more positive when they picked up their instrument with 29 per cent feeling inspired to be more creative.

Sandeep Jassi from Allianz Musical Insurance, which commissioned the survey, said: “Playing a musical instrument has many benefits – with mood boosting being one of them.

“They provide a sense of escapism that’s difficult to find elsewhere, so it’s no wonder people turn to instruments for relaxation and happiness.”

The research also found 26 per cent of musicians were most likely to play their instrument after a stressful day at work, while 22 per cent did so when they had money worries.

A further 22 per cent find they dealt with an injury or illness better when playing.

Those who were musically inclined spent an average of four hours a week playing their instrument, with one-quarter claiming it was their most prized possession.

However, 24 per cent of musicians said they had had an instrument stolen at some point.

Reaching out to family and friends (50 per cent), going back to the last known location (47 per cent) and asking for CCTV footage (40 per cent) were the top lengths people went to in order to retrieve their possession, being successful two times out of five.

Many musicians have been parted from their instruments over the years, with many making headlines in musical history.

Famously, Paul McCartney had his Hofner violin bass stolen in 1969 and Eric Clapton was also a victim in 1966, when he had his Gibson Les Paul guitar stolen.

The OnePoll research also surveyed 1,000 adults who did not play a musical instrument to gauge their opinions on the topic.

It emerged 28 per cent believed being able to play would help them relax. And 41 per cent admitted they envied people who can play an instrument, with 29 per cent having this on their “bucket list”.

The instruments people would most like to learn include the guitar (38 per cent), piano (34 per cent) and the drums (16 per cent).