Lele Pons candidly spoke about suffering a “really bad” bite from a pit bull as she was rescuing her dog.

As she joined the “Family Feud style” game Rent Free with Bilt’s CEO Ankur Jain, the social media star opened up about her harrowing experience rescuing her pup Toby from a pit bull. According to a sneak peek of the episode, Jain noted that Pons sported a bandaged hand, to which she replied that it was the result of a struggle with a dog.

“I got attacked by a pit bull — well, I didn’t, my dog was about to get attacked by a pit bull,” she told Jain. “It came running to my dog. It grabbed my dog. The minute it grabbed it, I opened the mouth [and] put my hand in.”

She added that the other dog had been much stronger and larger than her own. At the time, she had been in the process of adopting Toby, who was a rescue, and jumped into action when she saw the other dog attack him.

“The dog was going to my dog,” Pons said, explaining why she put herself at risk. As she waved her bandaged hand at the camera, she joked that she did it because her maternal instincts had kicked in, “I’m a mom! I’m a mom!”

Photos of the former Dancing with the Stars contestant’s wounds were shown in detail on screen, with a bite wound in need of stitches put on display for the audience. She added that the incident had just “happened 15 hours ago”.

“Guys, Lele came all the way here before getting stitches to win you free rent and then she’s getting stitches tonight,” Jain later told the audience. The YouTuber is expected to make guest appearances on Rent Free throughout the month of May to cheer on the lucky winners. Anyone in the United States who rents property can sign up for free to be a Bilt Rewards member on their website.

Jain is the founder of Bilt - described as the first-ever rewards program that gives renters the opportunity to earn points on rent and build a path towards homeownership - which contributed to him recently making the Forbes’ billionaire’s list.

Last weekend, the billionaire married former WWE wrestler and KNOCKOUT founder Erika Hammond in a lavish ceremony at the base of the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

“We’re not traditional wedding people,” Jain told People. “Why do you have to spend $20,000 on flowers? It doesn’t make sense. And none of that should matter when you’re getting an opportunity to sit and have dinner at the base of the pyramids!”

“We’re New Yorkers and there’s something so special about being in a completely different world environment,” he added, noting that he had visited Egypt often growing up. “So we decided, our wedding is about having a moment together to celebrate the new beginning, having a really special party with our friends somewhere where you’re in a different world.”

The couple relished being surrounded by the ancient architecture and the artifacts including the Pharaoh Ramesses II statue. *NSYNC‘s Lance Bass attended the event, and reportedly delivered an impromptu performance of his group’s hit song “Bye Bye Bye.”