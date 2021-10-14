Seal and his daughter Leni Klum shared a rare moment in the spotlight together when they posed on the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall.

On Wednesday, the 58-year-old Kiss From A Rose singer arrived in black jeans, a three-quarter length black coat, and a black tie for the premiere, while his 17-year-old model daughter, who he shares with ex-wife Heidi Klum, wore a black Dolce & Gabbana dress with a trim embellished with Swarovski crystals.

During the event, the singer spoke with Entertainment Tonight, where he described walking the red carpet with his teenage daughter as “one of the proudest moments of my life”.

Seal, who was married to Klum from 2005 to 2014, met the supermodel when she was newly pregnant with Leni. He adopted Leni, whose biological father is Flavio Briatore, when she was five.

The model and singer also share children Henry, 16, Johan, 14, and Lou, 12.

While reflecting on the bond he shares with his daughter during their red carpet debut, Seal told ET: “It’s everything and it has always been like that, from the day I met her mother. She was two weeks pregnant with this beautiful lady. We have always had that bond.”

Although the father-daughter duo are rarely seen out together, the red carpet marked the 17-year-old’s most recent high profile event, as she has recently begun pursuing a career in modelling.

Leni Klum and Seal pose together on red carpet (AFP via Getty Images)

In December 2020, Klum discussed her daughter’s ambitions during an interview with People, where the former Victoria’s Secret Angel revealed Leni’s desire to follow in her footsteps.

The same month, the teenager made her modelling debut alongside her mother on the cover of Vogue Germany, before opening Berlin Fashion Week in January. She has since appeared on the covers of Glamour and Rollercoaster Magazine.

While Leni has just begun pursuing her passion, she recently told Extra that she has wanted to model since she was much younger.

“Ever since 11 or 12 years old I’ve been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modelling,” she said of her mother’s resistance.

The teenager also shared some of the tips her supermodel mother has given her, such as “have fun” and “be excited”.