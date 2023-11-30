Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liam Hemsworth has shared a rare glimpse of his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks’ friendship with his two older brothers, Chris and Luke Hemsworth.

The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram on 29 November to share some footage of his vacation in Abu Dhabi with his partner and family. In the video, he could be seen holding hands with Brooks, while they walked the track at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. During the occasion, the pair both wore white, long-sleeved shirts, while Brooks had tan khakis on and Liam wore grey pants.

In the post, he also shared a series of photos from the visit to the Grand Prix, which included Chris and Luke Hemsworth. For the event, Luke wore a dark green shirt and matching pants, while Chris wore a white shirt, black short-sleeve button-down, and black pants.

The Last Song star went on to commemorate the outing with his long-term girlfriend and family in the caption, writing: “Had an awesome day at #AbuDhabiGP ! Walking the grid before the race was wild! Big thanks for having us all. Looking forward to the next one!”

Liam later shared more photos from the trip, including ones of a desert in Abu Dhabi. “Perfect spot to throw a couple shapes,” he wrote in the caption of the post, which also showcased a snap of him holding up his arm to flex his muscles.

Meanwhile, the Thor star also took to Instagram on 29 November to share snaps from the trip, including one of him and Luke pretending to punch Liam in the face. He also shared a photo their family on the beach, which featured his wife – Elsa Pataky – and Liam’s girlfriend. “A few snaps from an epic family trip to #abudhabi,” Chris wrote in the caption.

Over the years, Liam and the model have kept their relationship out of the spotlight, after first sparking dating rumours in 2019 when they were photographed in Australia with the actor’s family.

The dating speculation came months after he ended his relationship with Miley Cyrus, after only one year of marriage. Cyrus and Liam were in an on-and-off-again relationship for nearly 10 years, after first meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009.

In November 2020, Brooks accompanied Liam to Luke’s 40th birthday celebration, as shown in photos shared on Chris’ Instagram. In June 2021, they went public with their relationship when they attended a charity gala together in Australia, with the event raising awareness of children’s mental health.

Although their relationship has remained mostly private since then, Liam and Brooks have continued going strong. Earlier this year, the model took to her Instagram Story to celebrate her partner’s birthday. In January, she shared a snap of her boyfriend swimming in the ocean and smiling. “It’s Liam Day,” she wrote in the caption, as reported by People.